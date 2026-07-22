Interesting and Humour
works :)
Real telephone dialogues between customers and operators of a window and door company.
- You glazed my loggia and put in a 10cm wide window sill, it needs to be changed for another one.
- What happened to the window sill?
- There's nothing wrong with it. You should get a wider window sill. The cat's going down.
Happy opening, Mikhail, fire up the verb and links :)
Thank you, in light of recent cataclysms, here's an illustration of the relationship between the size of the planet and the volume of water on earth. I didn't save the link.
Thank you, in light of recent cataclysms, here's an illustration of the relationship between the size of the planet and the volume of water on earth. I didn't save the link.
I don't believe in comparative volumes. Maybe you mean drinking water. It's more plausible then.
Tomorrow if I find it, I will give link to calculations, there is also Earth and atmospheric ball, too small but bigger than water ball.
made the calculations.
The volume of water on Earth is 1400-1500 million cubic kilometres, which is 1/800 of the volume of planet Earth.
This volume is distributed as follows: * world ocean - 1120 mln cubic kilometres; * thickness of Earth crust - 200 mln cubic kilometres; * continental and sub-polar glaciers - 30 mln cubic kilometres; * rivers, lakes, swamps - 4 mln cubic kilometres; * atmosphere - 12 thousand cubic kilometres;
According to volume formula the radius of this water ball =700 km, which is 9 times less than radius of Earth (Earth has 6350 km).
That basically corresponds to the picture.
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