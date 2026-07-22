Interesting and Humour - page 4782
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Then you must now take responsibility for your words. Don't shake the air, but as an honest and conscientious citizen you should go and write a statement to the police. Go ahead!
No, you yourself, as an adult and responsible for your words, an honest and conscientious citizen, go and write a statement to the police on yourself admitting to supporting extremism.
No, you yourself, as an adult and responsible for your words, an honest and conscientious citizen, will go and write a statement to the police admitting to supporting extremism.
There is Article 51 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation
there's Article 51 of the Russian Constitution.
Sure, but he's pushing for conscience.
Or he has to admit that he is an unconscious citizen.
You don't dare to answer for your words? You made a public statement for supporting extremist activities.
I see no problem at all with agreeing or disagreeing with quotes. We can overthrow governments and rightly so. Then Unstoppable is definitely a call for overthrow and coups. ))) You have to be more tolerant, and restrained).
I have an acquaintance who was fined 30k for writing a letter to VK that a cowidnik in one house. The judge was waving her hands and said, "You understand that I cannot afford not to fine you for a publication revealed by the officers in charge of our departments.
In general, it's better to talk about humour, fun and interesting things.)
sure, but he's pushing for conscientiousness.
or has to admit to being an unconscious citizen.
It's up to you, of course, but there's also Article 302 of the Criminal Code)
sure, but he's pushing for conscientiousness.
Or has to admit to being an unconscious citizen.
Never have been and never will be a conscientious citizen. And I've never been a fan of the conscientious. I am a law-abiding citizen, not conscientious)))
It's up to you, of course, but there's also Article 302 of the Criminal Code)
Well, I didn't force him, I just reminded him what article his statements fall under. It's up to him to confess or not).
Well, I didn't force him, I just reminded him what article his statements fall under. It's up to him to confess or not).
Legally, no. A veiled meaning may be accepted by the court, of course, and the Ulyukayev example shows this, but in this case, to see the full meaning one must know the content of the previous one, and this limits the range of understanding, and therefore there is ambiguity, and where there is ambiguity the matter is complicated)))). We will (there is no direct reference to overthrow, there may be mush) and that is correct. It's all good, and with the right answers the case is doomed.Zy To the investigator's questions)))
From the legal point of view, no. A veiled meaning may be accepted by the court of course and the Ulyukaev example shows this, but in this case to see the full meaning it is necessary to know the content of the previous one, and this limits the range of understanding, so there is ambiguity, and where there is ambiguity the case is complicated.) We will (there is no direct reference to overthrow, there may be mush) and that is correct. It's all good, and with the right answers the case is doomed.
Well, that's good, he'll be out of jail for a while.)
Everything will be fine)