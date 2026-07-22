Interesting and Humour - page 400
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but down 80 points already old ))
It's a tough week. I wouldn't trade at all)
Imho we just take our stops off and plan for the next Spain...
Where's the information coming from?
You don't have to look at it yet. In about an hour and a half...
By my logic, the eu would only benefit if it sheds its ballast.
The forum is ripe. Time to open Euroflood :)
Not here.)
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