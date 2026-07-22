Interesting and Humour - page 400

New comment
 
Mischek:
but down 80 points already old ))
where is the information from?
 
By my logic, the Euras would only benefit if it sheds its ballast. And then for sure the Greeks and Spaniards will learn how to work. They will have to.
 

It's a tough week. I wouldn't trade at all)

Imho we just take our stops off and plan for the next Spain...

 
abolk:
Where's the information coming from?
It's from the state department.
 
The mess has started at 1.2675
 

You don't have to look at it yet. In about an hour and a half...

sumkin75:
By my logic, the eu would only benefit if it sheds its ballast.
So that's... a very negative precedent one, a blow to the credibility of the eu in general -- two.
 
The forum is ripe. It's time to open Euroflood :)
 
Silent:
The forum is ripe. Time to open Euroflood :)

Not here.)

1 2717

 
 
Holland say goodbye! )
1...393394395396397398399400401402403404405406407...4979
New comment