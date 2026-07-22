Interesting and Humour - page 1070

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WHO HASN'T EATEN THE SNOW, THROWN AWAY THE TREE, BURNED THE SHROVETIDE STUFFED ANIMAL?! Who hasn't eaten the snow, thrown away the Christmas tree, burned the carnival stuffed animal?!

 

Dental clinic in the Netherlands. More >> http://hqroom.ru/stomatologicheskaya-klinika-v-niderlandah.html



 
I don't know how to tell ... but I think it's a manhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page1078#comment_464134 - too correct facial features (and masculine I'm sorry) ...
 
newdigital:
I don't know how to say this... but I think it's a manhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page1078#comment_464134 - too correct facial features (and masculine I'm sorry) ...

Of course, that's him in the back.

 

Do you think so? :)

Who's that? Same look...

moderators can delete ... :) but I'm sorry - there is a difference between a woman and a man (if not nudes) ... You can recognize a woman by her gaze, her gait, her voice and just like that ...

 
newdigital:

Do you think so? :)

Who's that? Same look...

moderators can delete ... :) but I'm sorry - there is a difference between a woman and a man (if not nudes) ... You can recognize a woman by her gaze, her gait, her voice and just like that ...

I don't know ) not a good look he has.
 
newdigital:

The same look.


Oh, come on.) Where's the same look?

 
newdigital:

Yes the same look


Anyway, I've got some bad news for you ((
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