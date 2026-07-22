Interesting and Humour - page 864
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A lot of experience in democratization?
It's not stability, it's a downward trend.
If only there was "oil", there would always be a reason. There's always a reason.
Your oil is like a T-shirt to them. http://top.rbc.ru/economics/24/10/2012/675892.shtml
They have one pipe that goes to mexico=) "to become the world's largest oil producer" - what do they synthesize oil from? Like everyone else is producing it, and here they are ... If they are the only producers in the world, they are already the biggest ones.
They have one pipe that goes to mexico=) "to become the world's largest oil producer" - what do they synthesize oil from? Like everyone else is producing it, and here they are ... If they are the only ones who produce oil in the world, they are already the largest producers.
Oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo ... Google "shale oil".
And this is just for thought: http://kungurov.livejournal.com/49696.html
elbow
Oooooh how messed up it is... Google "shale oil".
And this is just for thought: http://kungurov.livejournal.com/49696.html
It's about oil shale -http://sintezgaz.org.ua/1_articles/81/v-chem-tsennost-slantsevogo-gaza, so does shale oil as simple chatter, they are traders, they need to sell something, no matter what, more importantly more expensive, and they want it all.
Now, about hydrocarbons from Russia, I see Europe is "living it up" especially lately, and Germany has been actively investing in Nord Stream and South Stream, plus the pipeline from Nabucco.