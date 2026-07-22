Interesting and Humour - page 864

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i_logic:
It's no use arguing with a slave
 
i_logic:
A lot of experience in democratization?
The U.S. is around the corner, if only there was "oil". There's always a reason.
 
i_logic:

It's not stability, it's a downward trend.

It used to be - drinking and stealing . now it's also going to jail =)
 
Anion:
If only there was "oil", there would always be a reason. There's always a reason.
Your oil is like a T-shirt to them. http://top.rbc.ru/economics/24/10/2012/675892.shtml
 
i_logic:
Your oil is like a T-shirt to them. http://top.rbc.ru/economics/24/10/2012/675892.shtml

They have one pipe that goes to mexico=) "to become the world's largest oil producer" - what do they synthesize oil from? Like everyone else is producing it, and here they are ... If they are the only producers in the world, they are already the biggest ones.

 
Anion:

They have one pipe that goes to mexico=) "to become the world's largest oil producer" - what do they synthesize oil from? Like everyone else is producing it, and here they are ... If they are the only ones who produce oil in the world, they are already the largest producers.

Oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo ... Google "shale oil".

And this is just for thought: http://kungurov.livejournal.com/49696.html

 
 
elbow
 
newdigital:
elbow
Yeah, I'd bite.
 
i_logic:

Oooooh how messed up it is... Google "shale oil".

And this is just for thought: http://kungurov.livejournal.com/49696.html

It's about oil shale -http://sintezgaz.org.ua/1_articles/81/v-chem-tsennost-slantsevogo-gaza, so does shale oil as simple chatter, they are traders, they need to sell something, no matter what, more importantly more expensive, and they want it all.

Now, about hydrocarbons from Russia, I see Europe is "living it up" especially lately, and Germany has been actively investing in Nord Stream and South Stream, plus the pipeline from Nabucco.

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