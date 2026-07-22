Interesting and Humour - page 1871

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Yoschik:

Then on the morning of the 31st, kick them both in the hooligans.

And before the chimes, you'll be back in the warmth. It'll be a joy ride. They've had enough.

He has nothing to eat, he eats hedgehogs with needles.

And a pickle, please.
 
Yoschik:
Yours?
 
artmedia70:
And a pickle, please.
That's a bit cheeky, aren't you going to eat it?
 
Yoschik:
Is that the Snow Maiden? Then we're coming to you.
 
Contender:
Yours?
No, but it's fascinating.
 
artmedia70:
Is that the Snow Maiden? Then we're coming to you.

It's his bitch, he wrote.

 
Yoschik:
No, but it's fascinating.

Where's yours? Already kicked in the arse? It's not even the 31st!

 
Contender:

Where's yours? Already kicked in the arse? It's not even the 31st!

Conductor, you're always slipping into vulgarity.
 
Yoschik:
that's a bit cheeky, aren't you going to eat too much?
And two half-litres of vodka... And, uh... if I may, a sausage.
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