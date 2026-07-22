Interesting and Humour - page 1871
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Then on the morning of the 31st, kick them both in the hooligans.
And before the chimes, you'll be back in the warmth. It'll be a joy ride. They've had enough.
He has nothing to eat, he eats hedgehogs with needles.
And a pickle, please.
Yours?
Is that the Snow Maiden? Then we're coming to you.
It's his bitch, he wrote.
No, but it's fascinating.
Where's yours? Already kicked in the arse? It's not even the 31st!
Where's yours? Already kicked in the arse? It's not even the 31st!
that's a bit cheeky, aren't you going to eat too much?