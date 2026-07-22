Interesting and Humour - page 3519

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ingensi:

Yes, having dowels and plastic ties would explain a lot.

Swizzler, perhaps?

You can see from the photo that the plastic is soft.
 
Here's to me - it's a child's gift -
 
This is from a gift set Battery from the Fixies. The gift voucher had a list of items enclosed. But the coupon got thrown out. Anybody have a coupon?
 

Right. Fucking hell. In a good way. Since it's a child's gift.

Inside you will find:

delicious sweets from the best Russian producers (600g)

ultra-fashionable silicone laces - universal fasteners for shoes: they do not need to be tied, they do not lose their shape, do not require washing, and most importantly - they look great!

 
Wow, those are shoelaces, who would have thought?
 

It's a versatile piece of equipment.

You can pull down wires, stir cocktails... and when the kids fall asleep, you can put a bracelet on your arm ...

 
ingensi:

It's a versatile piece of equipment.

You can pull down wires, stir cocktails... and when the kids fall asleep, you can put a bracelet on your arm ...

I got scared, maybe I'd dream of killer shoelaces pulling down my soaked throat!!!
 

It's cold. Or overdrinking, hungover (:

 

As I expected, after the anans AMD Intel has opened the riddles
Note the prices!!!

https://3dnews.ru/945390/?feed=&amp;utm_source=push-notification&utm_medium=pushworld&utm_campaign=push

Intel представила настольные CPU Core 7-го поколения
Intel представила настольные CPU Core 7-го поколения
  • 3dnews.ru
Ассортимент настольных процессоров компании Intel для платформы LGA1151 пополнили модели Core 7-го поколения, известные также под кодовым названием Kaby Lake-S. Новое семейство CPU включает четырёхъядерные Core i7 и Core i5, и двухъядерные Core i3, Pentium и Celeron. Мейнстрим-процессоры Intel 2017 года являются плодом эволюционного развития...
 
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