Interesting and Humour - page 3519
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Yes, having dowels and plastic ties would explain a lot.
Swizzler, perhaps?
Right. Fucking hell. In a good way. Since it's a child's gift.
Inside you will find:
delicious sweets from the best Russian producers (600g)
ultra-fashionable silicone laces - universal fasteners for shoes: they do not need to be tied, they do not lose their shape, do not require washing, and most importantly - they look great!
It's a versatile piece of equipment.
You can pull down wires, stir cocktails... and when the kids fall asleep, you can put a bracelet on your arm ...
It's a versatile piece of equipment.
You can pull down wires, stir cocktails... and when the kids fall asleep, you can put a bracelet on your arm ...
It's cold. Or overdrinking, hungover (:
As I expected, after the anans AMD Intel has opened the riddles
Note the prices!!!
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