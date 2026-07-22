Interesting and Humour - page 2471
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Checkmate, organics!
"As a result of analysing data on 100 billion animals..."
oh yeah, that's impressive.
ps but there's a silver lining. Gmo can survive some kind of "suddenness" like...
Checkmate, organics!
Look at the source of that article (link at the bottom of the article). Everything will become clear at once. ))
A source as a source, a serious magazine, a lot on the subject... just another normal throw-in.
"If programmers built houses"
A completed aircraft is a compromise of the knowledge, experience and wishes of the many engineers that make up the design and production departments of a design bureau. Only as a human being can one understand why the engineers in each group believe that their part of the contribution to the aircraft design is the most important. And that all the problems in the design process arise from the inflated requirements of the engineers in the adjacent groups, who are less important in the project.
In the cartoon "Dream Airplane", S.W. Miller tried to show what could have happened if any one of the aircraft design preparation groups had been given free rein.
These two circles are perfectly flat. Optical illusions like this are possible because of the brain's ability to visualise objects in 3D
From now on in winter the owner of a miracle shoe may not check the weather forecast before going to bed, he will only have to set the mobile phone to 20 degrees and his feet will be warm in any cold.
In addition, the Digitsole is able to count the distance covered by the owner, the calories burned, the altitude and everything else the creator of the application wishes. The world's first interactive shoe (capable not only of receiving, but also transmitting information) has already gone on sale worldwide. Sizes 36 to 46 are available, and the pair costs $149.
The world's largest shoe manufacturers have taken an interest in Uminia's invention. Caterpillar offered to collaborate, but Uminia chose Goratex and Vibram. The inventor believes that in 10 years, 20% of pairs of shoes in the world will be interactive.
This is not Karim Uminyi's first shoe invention. In 2009, he created the world's first ventilated Glagla Shoes, which former French President Jacques Chirac considered the world's most comfortable shoe.