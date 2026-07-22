Interesting and Humour - page 2471

New comment
 

 

 
Somm:

Checkmate, organics!

"As a result of analysing data on 100 billion animals..."

oh yeah, that's impressive.

ps but there's a silver lining. Gmo can survive some kind of "suddenness" like...


 
Somm:

Checkmate, organics!

The customers of the article need to push their VVNO
 
Silent:
artmedia70:
Look at the source of that article (link at the bottom of the article). Everything will become clear at once. ))
 
tol64:
Look at the source of that article (link at the bottom of the article). Everything will become clear at once. ))

A source as a source, a serious magazine, a lot on the subject... just another normal throw-in.

Prevalence and impacts of genetically engineered feedstuffs on livestock populations1
  • 2014.09.02
  • journalofanimalscience.org
Globally, food-producing animals consume 70 to 90% of genetically engineered (GE) crop biomass. This review briefly summarizes the scientific literature on performance and health of animals consuming feed containing GE ingredients and composition of products derived from them. It also discusses the field experience of feeding GE feed...
 
Almost for nothing, $10k one way per body.
Японская компания решила построить космический лифт к 2050 году
Японская компания решила построить космический лифт к 2050 году
  • www.km.ru
Лифт сможет подниматься на высоту около 100 тысяч километров
 

"If programmers built houses"

A completed aircraft is a compromise of the knowledge, experience and wishes of the many engineers that make up the design and production departments of a design bureau. Only as a human being can one understand why the engineers in each group believe that their part of the contribution to the aircraft design is the most important. And that all the problems in the design process arise from the inflated requirements of the engineers in the adjacent groups, who are less important in the project.

In the cartoon "Dream Airplane", S.W. Miller tried to show what could have happened if any one of the aircraft design preparation groups had been given free rein.

 

These two circles are perfectly flat. Optical illusions like this are possible because of the brain's ability to visualise objects in 3D


 
Algerian inventor and entrepreneur Karim Uminia, based in France, has launched the Digitsole he developed. Or rather, it's about an insole. The smart insole features a thin thermostat controlled by a smartphone or bluetooth. Only 13mm thick in the heel and 5mm thick in the toe, the electronic insole weighs no more than 120g.
From now on in winter the owner of a miracle shoe may not check the weather forecast before going to bed, he will only have to set the mobile phone to 20 degrees and his feet will be warm in any cold.
In addition, the Digitsole is able to count the distance covered by the owner, the calories burned, the altitude and everything else the creator of the application wishes. The world's first interactive shoe (capable not only of receiving, but also transmitting information) has already gone on sale worldwide. Sizes 36 to 46 are available, and the pair costs $149.
The world's largest shoe manufacturers have taken an interest in Uminia's invention. Caterpillar offered to collaborate, but Uminia chose Goratex and Vibram. The inventor believes that in 10 years, 20% of pairs of shoes in the world will be interactive.
This is not Karim Uminyi's first shoe invention. In 2009, he created the world's first ventilated Glagla Shoes, which former French President Jacques Chirac considered the world's most comfortable shoe.



Digitsole: The first interactive insole to heat your feet
Digitsole: The first interactive insole to heat your feet
  • www.youtube.com
Digitsole is the first connected insole on the market controlled via your smartphone - warm your feet, track your distance and calories
1...246424652466246724682469247024712472247324742475247624772478...4979
New comment