Interesting and Humour - page 4854
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Total, 4 million overpayments and 25 years of servitude, in which you will not pay a thousand a week (counting 4,000 per month), and 25-26 THOUSANDS!!!
That makes you think about it ...
I have to make a clicker. I'm in)
I have to make a clicker. i'm in)
I still have to test the cashback - tpm 30% per month is at least 7% per week (no risk). I have to finish and test an advisor.
Total, 4 million overpayments and 25 years of servitude, in which you will not pay a thousand a week (counting 4,000 per month), and 25-26 THOUSANDS!!!
That makes you wonder...
if cats were human, they would calculate compound interest when they have nothing to do
looks safe.
Going to the bank for a loan urgently
THREE AND A HALF MILLION ROUBLES!!!
So, it turns out that if we don't booze, but really invest, then in 2 years it is quite possible to buy a two-bedroom flat. And now let's see what happens if we take a mortgage for these 3.5 million rubles at 5% per annum for 25 years (this is 300 months)
Your monthly loan payment is not calculated correctly and therefore the rest of the figures are incorrect.
Your figures Correct figures
Your monthly loan payment is incorrect and therefore the rest of the figures are incorrect.
Your figures Correct numbers.
I'm curious. Maybe I'm wrong, then I'll correct the code. Let's try a "Manual" calculation.
1. % per 1 month = % per year / 12 months. 5/12 = 0,41(6). I have rounded up to 0.42.
2. % for all months =% for 1 month * total number of months (we have 300) = 0,41(6)*300 = 125. You have 75,38 for some reason. Let's check. 75,38/0,41(6) = 180,912. Why 180 months if we pay 300 months? 25 years * by 12 months per year = 300 months. Hence all the further discrepancies in the numbers in our calculations. You have added interest for all 300 months to the loan amount. As a result, the total is not the same as mine. I wonder how you reasoned?
30% per month is at least 7% per week (no risk).
"What a blue sky..."
"What a blue sky..."
Funny ;))))) You think I'm fooling people here? I told you I won't involve anyone until I check it out myself.
Funny ;))))) Do you think I'm fooling people here?
No, your friend is probably fooling.