Interesting and Humour - page 1283

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Mischek:

One guy filmed birds singing in the woods, then uploaded it to YouTube, sound filter went off - All rights reserved by National Geographic))

Strong. :)))
 

 
 
Mischek:

for 300 views, one third of the likes and dislikes, I don't remember that

"301 and more" means that a lot of people have viewed in a very short time, more than 301, maybe a lot more, by a factor of 10 or more.
 
TheXpert:
"301 and more" means that in a very short time a lot of people have watched it, more than 301, maybe a lot more, 10 times or more.

301 is the first freeze, and for the author as well.

the author has 301 now too

Once it's unfrozen, we'll see what the true ratio is

the author thinks it will be one in a hundred, I think it will be more, it's a very shitty video

 
Mischek:

The author reckons it'll be one in a hundred, I think it'll be more. It's a really shitty video.

Imho, now in the neighborhood of 20-30k views. I do not understand why people are so reflexive, the choice is questionable, but the work is great.
 
TheXpert:
Imho, it's around 20-30k views. I don't know why people are so reflexive, the choice is questionable, but the work is excellent.
it's a polar art form all rolled into one.
 
TheXpert:

Dima posted on the four.

reminiscent of the fourth forum )

 
Mischek:

Dima on four posted ) stuff.

I've seen it. I like this kind of thing. It's like you're sure you know what's going to happen and then it's a surprise at the end.

When I watched "The Illusion of Deception" I had a similar feeling - like everything is clear in advance, but at the end the pattern breaks.

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