Interesting and Humour - page 1283
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One guy filmed birds singing in the woods, then uploaded it to YouTube, sound filter went off - All rights reserved by National Geographic))
for 300 views, one third of the likes and dislikes, I don't remember that
"301 and more" means that in a very short time a lot of people have watched it, more than 301, maybe a lot more, 10 times or more.
301 is the first freeze, and for the author as well.
the author has 301 now too
Once it's unfrozen, we'll see what the true ratio is
the author thinks it will be one in a hundred, I think it will be more, it's a very shitty video
The author reckons it'll be one in a hundred, I think it'll be more. It's a really shitty video.
Imho, it's around 20-30k views. I don't know why people are so reflexive, the choice is questionable, but the work is excellent.
Dima posted on the four.
reminiscent of the fourth forum )
Dima on four posted ) stuff.
I've seen it. I like this kind of thing. It's like you're sure you know what's going to happen and then it's a surprise at the end.
When I watched "The Illusion of Deception" I had a similar feeling - like everything is clear in advance, but at the end the pattern breaks.
And predict the rise and fall of nations