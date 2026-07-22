Interesting and Humour - page 4168

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Alexey Volchanskiy:

By the way, I haven't seen it )) I'm 95% on the card, though.


Lyosha, big notes are probably more convenient for corruption. That's probably why I haven't seen them. By the way, I also like cashless transactions, I pay 94% by card.
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

I don't get it, what's the crypto? the bitcoin is stomping around


Lesha, it's a chemical formula for cocaine,
and it went off the other day, very cool.

p. s.
we're in the humour thread!
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Lesha, large notes are probably more convenient for corruption. Probably because I have not seen. By the way, I also like cashless transactions, I pay 94% by card.

It pisses me off when some square-skinned lady waits for the cash register to tell me the amount, then she reaches into her bag, looks for her wallet for five minutes and takes another five minutes to peel off the notes. But this way, you just poke your card into the terminal and you're done. As I've read, at a distance of more than 8 cm. the card-terminals don't catch the exchange. And if anyone comes any closer, hit him in the face.

And don't forget to wear a cap.) So they don't read your mind.


 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

It pisses me off when some square-skinned lady waits for the cash register to tell me the amount, then she reaches into her bag, looks for her wallet for five minutes and takes another five minutes to slip the money away. But this way, you just poke your card into the terminal and you're done. As I've read, at a distance of more than 8 cm the card-terminals don't catch the exchange. And if anyone comes any closer, hit him in the face.

And don't forget to wear a cap.) So they don't read my mind.



:), what's interesting, I also get the same frustrations as you. Indeed, the cashier's desk - the queue is slowed down a lot by cash.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Lyosha, that's the chemical formula for cocaine,
and it went off the other day, very cool.

p. s.
we're in the humor section!

Cool! I don't dabble in that stuff, I wish I'd quit vodka...

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:


:), interestingly enough, I get the same frustrations as you. Really the cash register - the queue is very slow with cash.

Yeah, and there's always no change.

I taught my mother, 80 years old, how to pay by card, and now she says, - Why did I suffer before, first at the ATM, then at the cash register I slowed down with the cash?
 
Lyosha, I also set up in my personal account in Sberbank all mandatory payments and housing and utilities bills. All housing and utilities companies invoice the bank, and I set a limit in my account of no more than 8000.What is surprising the commission is not charged. And it is written off by the bill, for several years I do not run to banks, I do not lose time. I get my salary and some other things (without corruption) automatically. I usually carry no more than 2-3 thousand rubles in my wallet, and I rarely carry the equivalent of $100 or less. And there were times when I carried the equivalent of $5000-7000 in the press.
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Yeah, and always no change.

I taught my mother, 80 years old, how to pay by card, and now she says, "Why did I bother before, first withdrawing at an ATM, then slowing down with cash at the cash register?


Kudos to my mum, I've noticed that techies usually have advanced mums. Mine mastered the computer on her own - without me. And she was over 70 years old already.

She helps all her friends to make out their cards, she is always prompting and helping them to withdraw money from ATMs or pay in terminals. And I didn't teach her either.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:


My mum is to be commended, I've noticed that tech-savvy mums are usually quite advanced. Mine mastered the computer on her own, without me. And she was over 70 years old by then.

She also helps all her friends to make out their cards, and is always prompting and helping them how to withdraw money from ATMs or pay at terminals. And I didn't teach her.

Yeah, she's such an advanced old lady. She used to be a bridge engineer in the USSR, all major bridges passed through her hands. But there are aunts who do not know how to use a mobile phone )).

I wonder what will happen with the technology in 30 years, I will probably live longer. Because from '88 I remember only soldering Sinclairs to order, with RAM memory of 48KB ))))

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Yes, she is such an advanced old lady. She was the chief bridge engineer in the USSR times, all major bridges passed through her hands. But there are aunts who do not know how to use a mobile phone )).

I wonder what will happen with the technology in 30 years, I will probably live longer. Because from '88 I remember only soldering Sinclairs to order, with RAM memory of 48 Kb)))


Yeah, school was strong back then.

You'll laugh, mine isn't a techie - it's an artist.


Probably have to read fiction, it can be 200 300 years or more of thought, and reality presents a discovery sometimes 30 years later.

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