Interesting and Humour - page 663
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Here's what's really going on in New York.
"Our correspondent Kirsten Ripper reports from New York by phone:
"There are very few people on the streets in New York right now. Most of those wandering around Manhattan are tourists who still want to see something. In fact, everything is closed, including but not limited to tourist attractions. Large and small shops are closed, with people laying sandbags in front of them. Meanwhile, the power has gone out in some parts of the city. The hotel where I am staying still has power, but the management has apologised that the rooms will not be cleaned - as the cleaners cannot get to the hotel."
So, they have other problems: the cleaners, you see, don't go into the rooms to pinch their arse.
see http://ru.euronews.com/2012/10/30/eurone ws-correspondent-reports-from-ny-hotel/
Isn't that yours on top?
Nah, ours is still small.)
She switches to pencils. She sneaks up on the little one, snatches it out of his hand and runs away. She ate my wooden spoon. I couldn't find that spoon for three years. One handle was left.
// And in the picture is a smooth-haired one.
// And the picture is of a smooth-haired one.
I'm not a dog person, I'm excused :)
I'm not a dog person, I'm excused :)
You should get one.)
I have a cat :) . I'm deeply partial to Labradors as a dog.
Likewise.
A cat is not an obstacle, especially for a Labrador. They will be inseparable friends. It's best to get a puppy at a certain point. When the cat has fattened (you should count down the time until the "delivery", 60 days. That's 60 days. At that point we should bring the puppy in.
There will be no jealousy, no territorial problems etc. The puppy will be her baby for a long time.