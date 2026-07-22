Interesting and Humour - page 2757
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Eh, on such a computer I wish I had some honey and MetaTester Agents to run....
There is practically no information about him, he probably works primarily for the military
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Tomsk is a very special city. Of the 21 Russian universities included in the world ranking, two are from Tomsk.http://ria.ru/abitura/20140916/1024124426.html
My academy is 701+, pfffff, and no one is in the top 100, what a bummer.
Looks like they're hiding something from us ))))
Eh, I wish I could get some MetaTester Agents on a computer like this and run....
Pilgrim takes selfies on top of Mount Tor on the eve of Hajj
Selfie sticks are penetrating more and more into society.
we've had two street art competitions here ...report from the local website
Now, of course, it's visible, but I don't really want to flip through the feed, especially if you add a lot of programmes. I have made a proposal to servicedesk about it, we'll see...
I have received a reply:
Thank you for your offer, your application has been queued for implementation.
5 megabytes of data on 62,500 punched cards 1955.
Is the world so small? 7.3 billion people in one building >>>
... Or in one M&M. :)