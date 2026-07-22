Interesting and Humour - page 2757

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Igor Konyashin:
Eh, on such a computer I wish I had some honey and MetaTester Agents to run....

There is practically no information about him, he probably works primarily for the military

h

СКИФ Cyberia — Википедия
СКИФ Cyberia — Википедия
  • ru.wikipedia.org
СКИФ Cyberia — российский суперкомпьютер, созданный в 2007 году специалистами российской компании «Т-Платформы» и работающий в Томском государственном университете. Производительность системы в стандартном тесте Linpack составляет 8,9 TFLOPS — по этому показателю СКИФ Cyberia на апрель 2007 года являлся самым мощным суперкомпьютером в СНГ[1]. В...
 
Yuri Evseenkov:
Tomsk is a very special city. Of the 21 Russian universities included in the world ranking, two are from Tomsk.http://ria.ru/abitura/20140916/1024124426.html

My academy is 701+, pfffff, and no one is in the top 100, what a bummer.

 
Vitalie Postolache:

Looks like they're hiding something from us ))))


Autumn, the South has flown. They just fly low - no one can see them.
 
 
Igor Konyashin:
Eh, I wish I could get some MetaTester Agents on a computer like this and run....
), so it could stand idle forever? )
 

Pilgrim takes selfies on top of Mount Tor on the eve of Hajj

1

Selfie sticks are penetrating more and more into society.

 

we've had two street art competitions here ...report from the local website

[Deleted]  
Tapochun:
Now, of course, it's visible, but I don't really want to flip through the feed, especially if you add a lot of programmes. I have made a proposal to servicedesk about it, we'll see...

I have received a reply:

Thank you for your offer, your application has been queued for implementation.

 

5 megabytes of data on 62,500 punched cards 1955.

 

Is the world so small? 7.3 billion people in one building >>>

... Or in one M&M. :)

Так ли тесен мир? 7,3 миллиарда человек в одном здании
Так ли тесен мир? 7,3 миллиарда человек в одном здании
  • lpgenerator.ru
В 2011 году численность населения нашей планеты преодолела отметку в 7 000 000 000 жителей. На сегодняшний день Земля является родным домом примерно для 7 300 000 000 человек. Давайте попробуем представить этот впечатляющий показатель в более наглядной форме. Если бы вы, к примеру, взяли по одному сухому зерну риса ...
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