Interesting and Humour - page 4347
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In spite of the fact that he has paws.
Ours !
I read from an occult thinker that cats are at a much higher level of Universal harmony than humans. So, if you teach a cat to trade, maybe it will really win the game. That's the Grail for you - it's sitting under your chair, and you don't know it.
Chimpanzees are easier to train.
Chimpanzees are easier to train.
Usually a human's field of vision is focused to a point and attention is directed to the same point. With easy training (there are programs on the Internet) to extend your field of vision, your results will be no worse than those of the chimpanzee in the video.
Well, only if there's a bucket-wheel from PSUI in the paws
reminiscent:
Reminds me of that:
That's why teamwork is good, not alone!
That's why teamwork is good, not alone!
Is it good that you can increase the score as a team? Three or four times...
Is it good that the team can increase the result? By a factor of three or four...
Why?
I always remember the words: "I'd rather have 100 people making me a dollar each than me making 100 dollars"(c)
So the result can exceed the proportion much higher.
Why?
I always remember the words: "I'd rather have 100 people making me a dollar each than me making 100 dollars"(c)
So the result may be much higher than the proportion.
That sounds terrifying. Some few programmers are able to wipe out the humanity of the entire earth. Is that it? We need to stop doing programming before our hands get bloody... ))))