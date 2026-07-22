Interesting and Humour - page 4347

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Alexandr Saprykin:

In spite of the fact that he has paws.

I read from an occult thinker that cats are on a much higher level of Universal harmony than humans. So, if you teach a cat how to trade, maybe it will really win the game. That's the Grail for you - sitting under your chair, and you don't know.
 

Ours !



 
Aleksey Ivanov:
I read from an occult thinker that cats are at a much higher level of Universal harmony than humans. So, if you teach a cat to trade, maybe it will really win the game. That's the Grail for you - it's sitting under your chair, and you don't know it.

Chimpanzees are easier to train.


 
khorosh:

Chimpanzees are easier to train.

Usually a human's field of vision is focused to a point and attention is directed to the same point. With easy training (there are programs on the Internet) to extend your field of vision, your results will be no worse than those of the chimpanzee in the video.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Well, only if there's a bucket-wheel from PSUI in the paws

reminiscent:


 
Igor Makanu:

Reminds me of that:

That's why teamwork is good, not alone!

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

That's why teamwork is good, not alone!

The good thing about teamwork is that you can increase the result? Three or four times...
 
Alexey Viktorov:
Is it good that you can increase the score as a team? Three or four times...
In a particularly large scale, by prior conspiracy :-)
 
Alexey Viktorov:
Is it good that the team can increase the result? By a factor of three or four...

Why?

I always remember the words: "I'd rather have 100 people making me a dollar each than me making 100 dollars"(c)

So the result can exceed the proportion much higher.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Why?

I always remember the words: "I'd rather have 100 people making me a dollar each than me making 100 dollars"(c)

So the result may be much higher than the proportion.

That sounds terrifying. Some few programmers are able to wipe out the humanity of the entire earth. Is that it? We need to stop doing programming before our hands get bloody... ))))

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