Interesting and Humour - page 1239
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Jay Chou
周杰倫 - 好的幸福呢 MV [HD]
周杰倫與方文山寫出這首今年最遺憾的情歌，當心裡問著這句話時，幸福，早已經消失不見了。這是一首令人聽了就會想哭的歌，鋼琴哽咽著，大提琴低吟著，唱分手的傷，愛情離開的惆悵;那些愛過的感覺都太深刻，都還記得，方文山以疑問句寫愛情的不捨與後悔，只是所有的疑問得不到對方的回答，回憶的音樂盒還旋轉著，要怎麼停呢？只剩下鋼琴聲，代替了回答。
- Go, go, fly!
The pilot accelerates the plane and they take off.
- Fly to the north side of the fire and make three or four low-altitude approaches.
- What for? - asks the man.
- Because I have to take pictures! I am a photographer and all photographers take pictures!
After a long pause the pilot says:
- Are you saying that you are not a flight instructor?!
A system for complaints against officials will be set up on the internet
Goodnight
guess the country from the picture ...
guessed it - it's Bulgaria.
I'm just kidding... Manov from Bulgaria :)
Don't make jokes.
"First he listens to jazz, then he sells out his country"