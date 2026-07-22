Interesting and Humour - page 1239

New comment
 

Jay Chou

周杰倫 - 򊪪好的幸福呢 MV [HD]

周杰倫與方文山寫出這首今年最遺憾的情歌，當心裡問著這句話時，幸福，早已經消失不見了。這是一首令人聽了就會想哭的歌，鋼琴哽咽著，大提琴低吟著，唱分手的傷，愛情離開的惆悵;那些愛過的感覺都太深刻，都還記得，方文山以疑問句寫愛情的不捨與後悔，只是所有的疑問得不到對方的回答，回憶的音樂盒還旋轉著，要怎麼停呢？只剩下鋼琴聲，代替了回答。



[Deleted]  
A photographer for a geographical magazine is given the task of photographing a large forest fire from the air. On reaching the airfield in the morning, he sees a plane standing on the runway, warming up its engines. Very eager to get started, the photographer rushes inside with all his cameras and shouts to the pilot:
- Go, go, fly!
The pilot accelerates the plane and they take off.
- Fly to the north side of the fire and make three or four low-altitude approaches.
- What for? - asks the man.
- Because I have to take pictures! I am a photographer and all photographers take pictures!
After a long pause the pilot says:
- Are you saying that you are not a flight instructor?!
 
peripatetikos:
A system for complaints against officials will be set up on the internet
It is better to develop this way, the country has already gone through complaints.
 

Goodnight


[Deleted]  
Manov:


guess the country from the picture ...

Ukraine?
 
guessed it - it's Bulgaria.
 
newdigital:
guessed it - it's Bulgaria.
Bulgaria has a T-72 and a T-55 in service -- not a T inverted
 
Just kidding ... Manov from Bulgaria :)
 
newdigital:
I'm just kidding... Manov from Bulgaria :)

Don't make jokes.

"First he listens to jazz, then he sells out his country"

1...123212331234123512361237123812391240124112421243124412451246...4979
New comment