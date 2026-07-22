Interesting and Humour - page 4282

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Yuriy Zaytsev:

Has anyone seen pre war and post war Soviet receivers?

Silver circuits, silver wires and tinned soldering, tube plates made of special ceramics.

There are some that still work!

Actually, they're silver-plated.) And polished to reduce RF resistance. HF radio waves travel on a thin surface layer of a fraction of a millimetre, that's why they are polished.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Yeah, the bulbs are really weak (not the clock's good luck), I went to look at my 12W bulbs - 4000-6000K

So I'll go to Auchan and change them. Actually, my son brought them to me, I didn't choose them myself.

 
Such a bogeyman!

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Actually, silver-plated.) And polished to reduce RF resistance. HF radio waves run on a thin surface layer in fractions of a millimetre, hence the polishing.

Yeah yeah, silver-plated.

 
Aleksey Levashov:
That's the scary part!

It's okay. It's an exploratory instinct. Only the doctor should have been kidnapped.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Actually, silver-plated.) And polished to reduce RF resistance. HF radio waves run on a thin surface layer in fractions of a millimetre, hence the polishing.

More specifically, HF currents run along the surface layer. And the radio waves are in the air.

 

Into the Citatnik !

Freelance is where the best traders from Wallstreet "hit it big" :-)
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Into the Citatnik !

Freelance is where the best traders from Wallstreet "hit it big" :-)

It's going to be a while yet :)

 



 
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