Interesting and Humour - page 4282
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Has anyone seen pre war and post war Soviet receivers?
Silver circuits, silver wires and tinned soldering, tube plates made of special ceramics.
There are some that still work!
Actually, they're silver-plated.) And polished to reduce RF resistance. HF radio waves travel on a thin surface layer of a fraction of a millimetre, that's why they are polished.
Yeah, the bulbs are really weak (not the clock's good luck), I went to look at my 12W bulbs - 4000-6000K
So I'll go to Auchan and change them. Actually, my son brought them to me, I didn't choose them myself.
Actually, silver-plated.) And polished to reduce RF resistance. HF radio waves run on a thin surface layer in fractions of a millimetre, hence the polishing.
Yeah yeah, silver-plated.
That's the scary part!
It's okay. It's an exploratory instinct. Only the doctor should have been kidnapped.
Actually, silver-plated.) And polished to reduce RF resistance. HF radio waves run on a thin surface layer in fractions of a millimetre, hence the polishing.
More specifically, HF currents run along the surface layer. And the radio waves are in the air.
Into the Citatnik !Freelance is where the best traders from Wallstreet "hit it big" :-)
Into the Citatnik !Freelance is where the best traders from Wallstreet "hit it big" :-)
It's going to be a while yet :)