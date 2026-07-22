Interesting and Humour - page 428
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Furrer is very unhappy.
So where do the giant skeletons of man come from?
That's where everything comes from. From the head.
Man, who put that jerk in the Germans' goal, he ploughed my entire championship forecast.
He's there for the furniture. Everything was going so well :(
Now I'll have to put the Italians in the final.
But all the same, the Spaniards will win. We will have time to rest until Sunday.
I'm amazed at you guys. Why the hell are you watching football? By the way, why doesn't anyone play the sweepstakes on sporting events since all the cool sports observers are here?