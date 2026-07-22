Interesting and Humour - page 229

New comment
 
 
 
Mischek:

You're sitting here not knowing anything.)

and this branch is a year old.)

congratulations to all of you )

Congratulations to you first :)

Happy anniversary :)


 
Thank you, there's some snowboarders on four, they've lost their nerve.
 
Happy Tropical New Year to all and to Mischek and the branch in particular! :)
 
 
 

happy first anniversary!

 

To Mischek: The profit probability of most experts that are in CodeBase forums MQL4 and MQL5 is much lower than that of investing in MMM.

1...222223224225226227228229230231232233234235236...4979
New comment