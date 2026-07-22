Interesting and Humour - page 229
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You're sitting here not knowing anything.)
and this branch is a year old.)
congratulations to all of you )
Congratulations to you first :)
Happy anniversary :)
happy first anniversary!
To Mischek: The profit probability of most experts that are in CodeBase forums MQL4 and MQL5 is much lower than that of investing in MMM.