Interesting and Humour - page 1719

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Contender:

http://www.adme.ru/hudozhniki-i-art-proekty/hudozhnik-vasya-lozhkin-562255/562255-1514255/

"You can't do that with cats" (c)
 

Everything has changed so much ...( and you don't want to eat at all anymore

 
Yoschik:
What a mess you've got in your head) and a grudge.
No hard feelings. You better tell me something about yourself... I'm all about me... :)
 
newdigital:
No hard feelings. You'd better tell me something about yourself... I'm all about me... :)

It's cold in the woods, winter's coming. I don't have any boots. Don't you have any extra?

 

Back to USSR:





These guys are now in their 70s... They're already great-grandfathers... as ganachey as they were when they were young:



 

Cigarette advertising has been banned since today, and if it is, it must be accompanied by phrases about the dangers of smoking. Accompanying :

"There is so much written about the dangers of smoking now that I am determined to quit reading."
Joseph Katten


 
newdigital:

Cigarette advertising has been banned since today, and if it is, it must be accompanied by phrases about the dangers of smoking. Accompanying :

"There is so much written about the dangers of smoking now that I am determined to quit reading."
Joseph Katten


Nostalgia kicked in ? )
 

It's from that time:


I remember glass flasks with a tap for juice. I once came to Odessa on a business trip (in Soviet times) and asked a passerby "Will this bus take me to the port? He replied "This bus will take you anywhere". I got on, the bus drove slowly, they dropped me off somewhere outside the city after about two hours... then somehow I got to the port (the other way) - and I saw these taps ... bought what I thought was juice - it turned out to be wine. Since then I don't trust anyone :)

 
Yoschik:
Nostalgia kicking in? )
boring ... I don't trade on Friday, and the nearest news will come out at 13:30 MK server time, but on USDCAD (which I don't trade either).
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