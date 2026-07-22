Interesting and Humour - page 1719
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Everything has changed so much ...( and you don't want to eat at all anymore
What a mess you've got in your head) and a grudge.
No hard feelings. You'd better tell me something about yourself... I'm all about me... :)
It's cold in the woods, winter's coming. I don't have any boots. Don't you have any extra?
Back to USSR:
These guys are now in their 70s... They're already great-grandfathers... as ganachey as they were when they were young:
Cigarette advertising has been banned since today, and if it is, it must be accompanied by phrases about the dangers of smoking. Accompanying :
"There is so much written about the dangers of smoking now that I am determined to quit reading."
Joseph Katten
Cigarette advertising has been banned since today, and if it is, it must be accompanied by phrases about the dangers of smoking. Accompanying :
"There is so much written about the dangers of smoking now that I am determined to quit reading."
Joseph Katten
It's from that time:
I remember glass flasks with a tap for juice. I once came to Odessa on a business trip (in Soviet times) and asked a passerby "Will this bus take me to the port? He replied "This bus will take you anywhere". I got on, the bus drove slowly, they dropped me off somewhere outside the city after about two hours... then somehow I got to the port (the other way) - and I saw these taps ... bought what I thought was juice - it turned out to be wine. Since then I don't trust anyone :)
Nostalgia kicking in? )