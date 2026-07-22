Interesting and Humour - page 4472
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A German brand maybe?
The transition is too smooth, there should be a gap if you go from mono to synthetic
I think she had a saying - if you want to give it to someone, give it to them without thinking ))
Check out the parrot.
And what a rhythm!)
I already want that rag....
Appreciate the parrot.
And what a rhythm!)
I want that rag already....
"my spiritual advisor" - always knew they were Jehovah's witnesses, too.how easy it is to steal a man's "soul"
"my spiritual director" - I always knew they were Jehovah's Witnesses, part-timehow easy it is to steal a man's "soul".
The strongest proof of intelligence in the universe is that no one wants to communicate with us
This is already out of sophistry.
Roman, I'm sorry, but as an old-timer I think it's way better than the mecorium fragrance (in your case).
Igor, don't feed the envious trolls. They hate everybody, because chicks won't give it up even for money ))
I don't think it's fundamental, it's a historical simulation anyway, in principle to protect history, unlikely mark, think some kind of weighted price of leading economies like mark + franc + lira? ... not even interesting
fans of the classics, like the channel, great mood enhancer ;)
Cool, you could see part of the name there, I kept waiting for them to go to ACDC )
this is the ECU exchange rate, it is believed that when you switch to Euros the ECU rate = Euros
Oops... read the Wiki, indeed the ECU has been counted since 1979.... So, the non-ECU exchange rate ))
Igor, hi!
It's probably the SDR (Special Drawing Rights) exchange rate. It has been in use since 1969 to the present day.
I remember in the 90's (not under Giredchenko) and earlier, if foreign radio channels were used in telegraph or telephone communications, the rate was in SDR
SDR
go on holiday?