Interesting and Humour - page 4472

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Artyom Trishkin:
A German brand maybe?

The transition is too smooth, there should be a gap if you go from mono to synthetic


 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

I think she had a saying - if you want to give it to someone, give it to them without thinking ))

Check out the parrot.

And what a rhythm!)

I already want that rag....

[Deleted]  
Aлександр Антошкин:

Appreciate the parrot.

And what a rhythm!)

I want that rag already....

"my spiritual advisor" - always knew they were Jehovah's witnesses, too.

how easy it is to steal a man's "soul"
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

"my spiritual director" - I always knew they were Jehovah's Witnesses, part-time

how easy it is to steal a man's "soul".
A common thing and not just witnesses, the metokwot have similar sanssay cases, whoever comes with their beliefs will leave with sanssay beliefs
 
The strongest proof of intelligence in the universe is that no one wants to engage with us
 
Victor Ziborov:
The strongest proof of intelligence in the universe is that no one wants to communicate with us

This is already out of sophistry.

 
Igor Zakharov:

Roman, I'm sorry, but as an old-timer I think it's way better than the mecorium fragrance (in your case).

Igor, don't feed the envious trolls. They hate everybody, because chicks won't give it up even for money ))

 
Igor Makanu:

I don't think it's fundamental, it's a historical simulation anyway, in principle to protect history, unlikely mark, think some kind of weighted price of leading economies like mark + franc + lira? ... not even interesting


fans of the classics, like the channel, great mood enhancer ;)





Cool, you could see part of the name there, I kept waiting for them to go to ACDC )

 
Igor Makanu:

this is the ECU exchange rate, it is believed that when you switch to Euros the ECU rate = Euros

Oops... read the Wiki, indeed the ECU has been counted since 1979.... So, the non-ECU exchange rate ))

Igor, hi!

It's probably the SDR (Special Drawing Rights) exchange rate. It has been in use since 1969 to the present day.

I remember in the 90's (not under Giredchenko) and earlier, if foreign radio channels were used in telegraph or telephone communications, the rate was in SDR

SDR

 

go on holiday?


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