Interesting and Humour - page 1063
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Cyprus' new currency
You can tell a Russian did it :)
Just five ...
the theme of boobs is solved
No, the pole is cooler.
I should have fired a cannon.
but if I hadn't hit it, it would have blown the shop away.
You should have booby-trapped the pole, though...
I want to ask someone up there what the hell education reform is all about
- We know you can't fool April 1st!