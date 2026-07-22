Interesting and Humour - page 1063

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Cyprus' new currency

 
newdigital:
You can tell a Russian did it :)
 
TheXpert:
You can tell a Russian did it :)
Only five ...
 
newdigital:
Just five ...
Five grand made????
 
 

the theme of boobs is solved

 
 

No, the pole is cooler.

I should have fired a cannon.

but if I hadn't hit it, it would have blown the shop away.

You should have booby-trapped the pole, though...

 

I want to ask someone up there what the hell education reform is all about

 
- We hear spring is coming!
- We know you can't fool April 1st!
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