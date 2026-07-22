Interesting and Humour - page 1278
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Finally stamped out http://ru-marazm.livejournal.com/3670905.html
"The authorities in Voronezh region banned Neptune's Day at the request of the Russian Orthodox Church (VIDEO)In the village of Morozovka, Voronezh region, fairy tale characters were removed from the Youth Day celebration programme because of their incompatibility with Orthodox values."
"...there's a meaning behind jumping over the fire, a different meaning..."
that's fucked up.
According to the results of the examination of last year's holiday, Neptune's day, Ivan-Tsarevich was arrested, three mermaids got two grand each, Baba Yaga was accused of illegal management of real estate by means of voice commands.
Waterboy's gone into hiding. He's wanted. Neptune has been detained and accused of stealing timber.
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Thema's out of the zone.)
Массовая драка произошла на одной из станций метро в центре Северной столицы. В ней участвовали около 50 человек, рассказали РБК в управлении МВД по Санкт-Петербургу и Ленинградской области.
...
A little later, four more alleged participants in the fight, all residents of St. Petersburg, were detained near Sennaya Square.
"During a search, boxing gloves and mouthpieces were seized from the detainees," the Interior Ministry added.
Read more: http://top.rbc.ru/incidents/07/07/2013/864996.shtml
That's what "the capital of culture" means! For sure they were saying "excuse me, darling" to the fighting crowd.
:)
Geez