Interesting and Humour - page 922
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Watercolour by Ken Call
Good morning
Hood Anka Zhuravleva
Did you do the workout?
A puzzle from Google
Thing4.
The Japanese have launched a robot to clean the smartphone screen from fingerprints
Artist Jinyanqun( 金燕群)
Artist Jinyanqun( 金燕群)
What's that over there to the right of the can with the green label?
The spices from the doshirak?