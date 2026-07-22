Interesting and Humour - page 2801

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goman:

Friendship.


I liked the one about the goat and the tiger better

Приморский САФАРИ-ПАРК
Приморский САФАРИ-ПАРК
  • www.safaripark25.ru
Тигры Сафари-парка  два раза в неделю едят живую добычу. Тигр Амур умеет охотится на коз и кроликов. Но недавно тигру попался козёл, которого он есть не захотел, и всё потому что, козёл оказался очень смелым. Козла никто не научил бояться тигра. И Амур решил не связываться с таким смелым козлом, есть его не стал. Мало того, козёл выжил Амура из...
 

Picnic!


 
goman:

Picnic!


Yes, it was worth the risk))) They have no brains, and they're dragging their kids there too!
 
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Как сделать транзистор из розы
Как сделать транзистор из розы
  • 2015.11.24
  • Редакция журнала Наука и жизнь
  • www.nkj.ru
Органические полимерные провода превратили растение в электронное устройство. Живой организм, у которого его собственные ткани из клеток дополнены искусственными материалами, который наполовину состоит из проводов и микросхем – обычный персонаж фантастических фильмов и книг. И, несмотря на успехи в создании протезов, несмотря на успехи...
 
Victor Nikolaev:

I liked the one about the goat and the tiger better

Yes, the tiger was in a difficult situation. That's the brazenest thing I've ever seen from a feline.
 
Server Muradasilov:
Yes, it was worth the risk.) They have no brains themselves and they take their children there.
The brute was tranquillised, almost a statue, or someone would have taken the risk.
 
Server Muradasilov:
.
Need to invest in mobile power such a feeling that it will soon be needed in large quantities
 
I was watching Comedy Club today, and there Pasha Volya was talking to Leonid Velichkovsky, producer of Technologiya, Lada Dance, etc. etc.
Interesting is that he is our forum member, the old nickname is LeoV.
Was satisfied with his appearance and dignified behaviour.
 
Виктор:
I'm watching Comedy Club today and Pasha Volya is talking to Leonid Velichkovsky, producer of Technologiya, Lada Dance, etc., etc.
Interesting is that he is our forum member, the old nickname is LeoV.
Was satisfied with his appearance and dignified demeanour.
And I'm satisfied to see you. Greetings, Victor!
 
Виктор:
Interesting that he's our forum member, old nickname LeoV.
Was satisfied with his appearance and decent demeanour.

A fan of neural networks by the way )

Good to see you on the forum, Victor!

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