Interesting and Humour - page 1423
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Law enforcement authorities in Yekaterinburg have launched a search for a crocodile that is swimming in the River Iset. This was reported by the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The information that the crocodile was roaming freely in the city first came to the police in the morning of August 28 from a local resident - the reptile was heading for the water, he said.
Read more: http://top.rbc.ru/incidents/28/08/2013/872171.shtml
Here's more on the subject of China:
The Institute for Eurasian Studies will receive 9.5 million rubles to study the role of Caucasians in liberating the besieged Leningrad
Although after the leading symbol on 10russia.ru is the Kadyrov mosque, I am not surprised by this news.