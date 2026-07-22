Interesting and Humour - page 1423

New comment
 

Law enforcement authorities in Yekaterinburg have launched a search for a crocodile that is swimming in the River Iset. This was reported by the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The information that the crocodile was roaming freely in the city first came to the police in the morning of August 28 from a local resident - the reptile was heading for the water, he said.

Read more: http://top.rbc.ru/incidents/28/08/2013/872171.shtml

 
 
MetaDriver:

Here's more on the subject of China:

 

 
 

 
http://style.rbc.ru/news/travel/2013/06/28/16162/ - The cheapest countries.
 
1...141614171418141914201421142214231424142514261427142814291430...4979
New comment