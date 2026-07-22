Interesting and Humour - page 4829
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12022021 - what could that mean?
Today's date adds up to 10, and if you divide it in the middle you get a mirror image of the first and second part, and? Actually, it's Friday.)
Today's date adds up to 10, and if you divide it in the middle you get a mirror image of the first and second part, and? Actually, it's Friday.)
I remembered some more about arithmetic.
A girl comes to Monte Carlo,
plays roulette.
- bets 27, wins, bets all 27 again, wins, bets all 27 again, wins.
goes up to leave, she's surrounded by people asking - why 27?
She says it's easy:
- she took the number 7 bus from the airport to the hotel.
- She was put in room 7 at the hotel.
- went to the casino on the number 7 bus.
- I thought about it and decided 7 was my lucky number.
- I multiplied 7 by 3 and got 27!
- I multiplied 7 by 3 and got 27 !
Blonde, I guess) they're always lucky)
Have you ever seen an "LED fertiliser spreader"?
The Chinese have...
Have you ever seen an "LED fertiliser spreader"?
The Chinese have...
The best part is at the end:
4 inches of handmade wood
How's that, Ilon Musk?
The best part is at the end:
This sort of thing is quite common. The LED manure spreader, on the other hand, is the first time I've come across it.
I was immediately reminded of Khazanov's monologue about an American delegation to a collective farm.
One delegate pointed at a dog kennel and asked: "What is this"...
- I think what the hell is this? It's a garage for my personal car, it's called a "dogcatcher"...
- Can I see it?
- My wife used it to go shopping in town...
-Yes, and the chairman said that you can buy everything...
- Yes, we have everything. She went off to buy a helicopter...
- What do you need a helicopter for?
- To spread manure with it, because our collective farm can't get out of the lagoon...
- Ah, and the chairman said that your collective farm is a millionaire...
- Yes. A millionaire. It owes the state one million rubles............
I can't tell you everything...
This kind of thing is quite common. The LED manure spreader, on the other hand, is the first time I've come across it.
This is due to auto-translate into Russian, it's from the "mud room" series )
It's due to auto-translate into Russian, it's from the "mud room" series )
Yes, I understand all that... The reason I drew your attention to it, my memories of which I have already said...
1. If you go to the same shop in a year's time, you are unlikely to find the same products.
2. There's even a chance that the same shop won't be in the same place.
If you go to a hypermarket and buy local goods, it turns out that 90% of the goods you bought a year ago are still on the shelves.