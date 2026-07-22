Interesting and Humour - page 4829

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Denis Sartakov:
12022021 - what could that mean?

Today's date adds up to 10, and if you divide it in the middle you get a mirror image of the first and second part, and? Actually, it's Friday.)

 
VVT:

Today's date adds up to 10, and if you divide it in the middle you get a mirror image of the first and second part, and? Actually, it's Friday.)

I remembered some more about arithmetic.

A girl comes to Monte Carlo,

plays roulette.

- bets 27, wins, bets all 27 again, wins, bets all 27 again, wins.

goes up to leave, she's surrounded by people asking - why 27?

She says it's easy:

- she took the number 7 bus from the airport to the hotel.

- She was put in room 7 at the hotel.

- went to the casino on the number 7 bus.

- I thought about it and decided 7 was my lucky number.

- I multiplied 7 by 3 and got 27!

 
Denis Sartakov:

- I multiplied 7 by 3 and got 27 !

Blonde, I guess) they're always lucky)

 

Have you ever seen an "LED fertiliser spreader"?

The Chinese have...


 
Alexey Viktorov:

Have you ever seen an "LED fertiliser spreader"?

The Chinese have...

The best part is at the end:

4 inches of handmade wood

 

How's that, Ilon Musk?


 
Ihor Herasko:

The best part is at the end:

This sort of thing is quite common. The LED manure spreader, on the other hand, is the first time I've come across it.

I was immediately reminded of Khazanov's monologue about an American delegation to a collective farm.

One delegate pointed at a dog kennel and asked: "What is this"...

- I think what the hell is this? It's a garage for my personal car, it's called a "dogcatcher"...

- Can I see it?

- My wife used it to go shopping in town...

-Yes, and the chairman said that you can buy everything...

- Yes, we have everything. She went off to buy a helicopter...

- What do you need a helicopter for?

- To spread manure with it, because our collective farm can't get out of the lagoon...

- Ah, and the chairman said that your collective farm is a millionaire...

- Yes. A millionaire. It owes the state one million rubles............

I can't tell you everything...

 
Alexey Viktorov:

This kind of thing is quite common. The LED manure spreader, on the other hand, is the first time I've come across it.

This is due to auto-translate into Russian, it's from the "mud room" series )

 
VVT:

It's due to auto-translate into Russian, it's from the "mud room" series )

Yes, I understand all that... The reason I drew your attention to it, my memories of which I have already said...

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

1. If you go to the same shop in a year's time, you are unlikely to find the same products.

2. There's even a chance that the same shop won't be in the same place.

If you go to a hypermarket and buy local goods, it turns out that 90% of the goods you bought a year ago are still on the shelves.

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