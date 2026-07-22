Interesting and Humour - page 4325
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Inspired by:
about the cathttps://lenta.ru/news/2013/01/15/cat/ and the monkeyhttps://www.kp.ru/daily/24423/593545/
Where's Igor?)
That's a pretty steep price tag...... looks like it's more profitable to trade souvenirs than forex, heh
That's a pretty steep price tag...... looks like it's more profitable to trade souvenirs than forex, heh
And hardcore marketing experts say that it's more profitable to trade in everyday goods that should be thrown away after use. :)
The price tag is kind of immodest...... seems to be more profitable than forex, heh
My spouse used to run a gift shop before she moved to another city. It was a pretty good profit. With such a hefty markup.
I thought alcohol was bad for me... So I just stopped thinking.
Here:
in an altered state of consciousness I also listen to Igor or https://youtu.be/silsSA9AdCI
depending on where the consciousness is altered to...
PS/ they're really cool, even reminded me of a well-forgotten German language from the 90s
PPS/ and it's obviously not "berliner" :-)PPS/ searching for "German women singing" produces stunning results :-) and you'd think it would be a cultured nation...
Here:
More goodness to your chat room :-)
https://youtu.be/SSRVtlTwFs8
https://youtu.be/8PVz7fQ0Blw (max volume recommended :-) you'll find out who could sing it, but not like that and about other things )