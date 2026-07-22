Interesting and Humour - page 4639
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No words.
Wonderful performers. Thank you.
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@ Sergey Golubev
Hip-hop don stomp
A fairy tale come true. An ice harvester driver played in an NHL game and helped his team win.
An ice combine driver, Dave Ayres, took part in an NHL regular season game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs as part of the first team and helped it win.
The home team lost two of its goaltenders, James Reimer and Petr Mrazek, to injuries during the game. According to NHL regulations, in such cases a team can employ a so-called emergency goalie who does not play for either club.
That was the role given to the 42-year-old ice machine driver, who once played hockey but was forced to withdraw from active duty due to a kidney transplant 15 years ago.
Once on the ice, Ayres helped the Carolina Hurricanes win the game 6-3. He saved 8 of 10 shots on goal.
The ice combine driver's fee for the game was $500. After the game, Carolina head coach Rod Brind'Amore said in his team's locker room that Ayres had done a great job.
Handsome!
Alexey Viktorov:
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If you look closely, there are no domestic search engines in the chart, Google is America, Yandex is 100% registered abroad Yandex N.V.
SZS:https://www.sputnik.ru/ found this, it is our national search engine created with government funds ... Support the domestic manufacturer! ;)
UPD: Checked... someone's lying, either YouTube or the proposed chart...
UPD: checked... someone is lying, either YouTube or the proposed diagram
No one is lying. The chart shows the most popular SEARCHERS on the RUSSIAN market. The chart shows the most popular SITEs on the WORLD market.
If you look closely, there are no domestic search engines on the chart, Google America, Yandex is 100% registered abroad Yandex N.V.
SZS:https://www.sputnik.ru/ found this, it is our national search engine created with government funds... Support the domestic manufacturer! ;)
Yandex is not only registered there but also belongs to Western investors. It is simply oriented towards the Russian-language internet, and follows Russian laws.
It's time to go crazy)