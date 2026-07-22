Interesting and Humour - page 2174
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Fines for screening The Wolf of Wall Street are absurd, Shvydkoi said
Earlier several mass media reported that the Novosibirsk Central Court sentenced several cinema chains to fines totalling 4 million roubles for screening Martin Scorsese's film "The Wolf of Wall Street" under Art. 6.13 on drug propaganda.
"Unfortunately, the current legislation is so confusing and mutually exclusive that anything can be subsumed under any criminal punishment. It seems to me that one should not take it to the point of absurdity after all. Then we should ban Dostoevsky, Nabokov, Bunin, we could ban everything," Shvydkoi, the Russian president's special envoy for international cultural cooperation, told RIA Novosti.
The film "The Wolf of Wall Street" is based on the memoirs of the same name by the broker Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. The film shows his path from an intern at a Wall Street company to the successful founder of his own law firm. The main characters are not only engaged in business, but also constantly have parties with alcohol and drugs. The film has received a rental certificate from the Russian Ministry of Culture. Its box office receipts in Russia currently stand at nearly $14 million.
Jacques Fresco is 97 years old and has spent almost his entire life working on inventions on various scales, using cutting-edge technology. As a futurologist, Jacques is not just a theorist and conceptualist, but more of an engineer and designer.
The VenusProject, named after the town of Venus, Florida, where he resides, works to spread a global vision of the future of humanity in this technological age. The Venus Project represents the culmination of his life's work: a concern for man and his environment, through the compilation of the best of science and technology into a comprehensive plan for a new quality of life.
Many people think that if they run, they are prolonging their lives and that this is good for their health. But the latest research conducted by American scientists has found that it is the opposite - it shortens life and is not good for health.
Running to lose weight:
Many people think that if they run, they are prolonging their lives and that this is good for their health. But the latest research conducted by American scientists has found that it is the opposite - it shortens life and is not good for health.
Running to lose weight: