Interesting and Humour - page 2741
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
you again?
dashobtepustobylo ))
- Fallen creature, five letters, last one a soft sign?
Husband quickly:
- Ruble!
A straggling Australian sheep, Chris, who has grown more than 40 kilograms of wool in a couple of years:
A straggling Australian sheep, Chris, who has grown over 40 kilograms of wool in a couple of years:
who didn't think the whole thing could collapse?