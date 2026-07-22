Interesting and Humour - page 2741

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Alexandr Bryzgalov:
tumblr
 

you again?

dashobtepustobylo ))

 
Husband and wife do a crossword puzzle. Wife:
- Fallen creature, five letters, last one a soft sign?
Husband quickly:
- Ruble!
 
I was asleep. I am dreaming that I am looking through the logs of my brain, at the same time I am looking at what services are running with what rights. Then the alarm clock rings, I go to task manager and kill the sleep.exe process. Immediately I wake up. It's time to go on holiday.
 

A straggling Australian sheep, Chris, who has grown more than 40 kilograms of wool in a couple of years:

Australian bighorn sheep Chris, who has grown more than 40 kilograms of wool in a couple of years

 
Karputov Vladimir:

A straggling Australian sheep, Chris, who has grown over 40 kilograms of wool in a couple of years:

And the wolf is afraid to come near him, thinking he's a jock.
 
 
did anyone think it could all come crashing down?
[Deleted]  
slider20007:
who didn't think the whole thing could collapse?
Yeah) .Together with the panel where the structure is attached, and subsequently the whole house. You can't do a project like this without the Architecture Department's approval.
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