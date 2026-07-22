Interesting and Humour - page 4944
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(...) on one string (...)
No one does it better than Vigneiro!
A bit of snow has fallen
No one does it better than Vigneiro!
Everything has already been stolen before us:
.
A legend in his own right. WOW!!!
Fresh off the bat
Konstantin Ivanov and Denis Globa founded TradingView, a social network and analytical platform for traders, in 2011.
Today the company has 30 million monthly active users, of whom 1 million pay for a subscription.
By the end of 2021, the revenue of TradingView, according to Forbes, will exceed $230 million.
The value of the company is estimated at $3 billion.
According to SimilarWeb, 99.74% of the website's traffic is organic.
// It's also worth clarifying that they were somehow pro-vented by microsoft and the Chicago Stock Exchange.
// Actually, that's what I wrote about earlier. You should make an advanced Web terminal with a separate site and auto-generated (you can manually create) SEO pages with currency quotes (I think that TV was lucky that they did not have competitors with search queries like "currency rate XXXXX" and similar) and translate the functionality of signals, blogs and other services on its basis.
I'm in favour of MQL!
real art !
and isn't it time to start?
real art !
and in general, isn't it time to start?
Some of them have been on a binge for 3-4 days already :-)
Some of them have been on a binge for 3-4 days now until the 15th :-)
And rightly so, the market is empty. Although, there may be some special strategies that work for this.
some of them have already gone on a binge 3-4 days after saying goodbye to the 15th :-)
Despite many critics, I assert that drinking for a week or two is an excellent cure for stagnation in life and thoughts.
After a binge, one's outlook on life, one's goals and attitudes can change radically.