Interesting and Humour - page 2885

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Server Muradasilov:

Maybe I don't understand art.)

Apparently everyone does, since you are incapable of distinguishing art from mercantilism.
 
Yury Reshetov:
Everyone does, because you cannot tell the difference between art and mercantilism.
Yura, can you tell the type of people who cannot tell art from venality? Or are there any parameters or signs of art?
 
Server Muradasilov:
Yura, can you tell the type of people who can distinguish art from venality? Or are there any parameters, signs of art?
There is a trivial gradation. After all, a connoisseur of art admires the work of art, and a peddler likes the price tag.
 
Yury Reshetov:
There's a trivial gradation here. After all, connoisseurs admire the work of art, and the dealer's price tag.
What kind of gradation is it :) those paintings do not represent any special art, banal increase in price of them by speculators (simply an inflated bubble)
 
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Хэдж-фонд научился проводить сделки без участия человека
Хэдж-фонд научился проводить сделки без участия человека
  • 2016.01.25
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 25 января. INTERFAX.RU - Компания Aidyia запустила хэдж-фонд, который может проводить фондовые сделки без вмешательства человека, сообщает сайт N+1 со ссылкой на в журнале Wired. Специалисты компании построили систему, которая торгует самостоятельно, полагаясь только на различные формы искусственного интеллекта. Одна из этих форм...
 
Could it be as simple as that? Maybe it's just an industry swing? If this kind of crap sells for tens of millions, how much can something more or less drawn be worth? Keeps the hype going. Art schools, colleges, academies. Manufacturers of canvases, brushes, paints. Otherwise, everyone will realize that they are no match for Caravaggio or Levitan and there is nothing to catch in the subject while they can scratch with a rock for the soul.
 
 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Sometimes this helps, and then how do we know that it is a shell error where we program. I.e. the code worked, we didn't change anything - boom it stopped working, then we just press the compile again button and it works again)

 

Honey I have two pieces of news: I lost my trousers and ....


 

"Removed the password from the wi-fi and renamed it "Bring Cookies to Suite 203".

an hour later...


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