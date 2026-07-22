Interesting and Humour - page 2885
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Maybe I don't understand art.)
Everyone does, because you cannot tell the difference between art and mercantilism.
Yura, can you tell the type of people who can distinguish art from venality? Or are there any parameters, signs of art?
There's a trivial gradation here. After all, connoisseurs admire the work of art, and the dealer's price tag.
Sometimes this helps, and then how do we know that it is a shell error where we program. I.e. the code worked, we didn't change anything - boom it stopped working, then we just press the compile again button and it works again)
Honey I have two pieces of news: I lost my trousers and ....
"Removed the password from the wi-fi and renamed it "Bring Cookies to Suite 203".
an hour later...