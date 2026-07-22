Interesting and Humour - page 1293

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.....this is what summer is like

 
Mischek:

don't listen to me)

Just don't flood the thread with reposts from petsushki.ru and the like, please.

They are not chips.ru, the sources are different, I filter hundreds of pictures around the clock, these pictures go through my university brain and only appear here. So how many G. pictures and G. videos can I post that won't make you sick?)
 
vspexp:

.....this is what summer is like

this is the summer, this is the summer!
 
zfs:
This is not chips.ru, the sources are different, I'm working around the clock to select from hundreds of pictures, these pictures go through my university brain and only appear here. So how many G. pictures and G. videos can I post that won't make you sick?)

Maybe we should tweak the conservatory.

I don't own the thread and I don't care.

 
Mischek:

Maybe we should tweak the conservatory.

I don't own the thread, and I don't care anymore.

It's good that your gag reflex is over and hopefully you and I will stop throwing G's at each other. And as a lover of the exact sciences, I like pure "dumb" humour without much frills. A dumb picture and three seconds of cackle is just right.

 
 
zfs:

As a lover of the exact sciences, I like pure "dumb" humour without too much sophistication. A dumb picture and three seconds of gag is just right.

Yeah ( already laughing ) ( laughing )
 

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