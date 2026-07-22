Interesting and Humour - page 2674

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Aleksey Levashov:

Where did she get the iPhone from?
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
I don't know, the Old Testament is for those who consider themselves God's chosen, I'm not one of them.)

And I'm pretty much sideways to the Old Testament, and to the New Testament too. My board book is the Kama Sutra.
The Old and New Testaments only teach you to love your neighbor, while the Kama Sutra explains exactly how to love.

And may no heavenly punishment fall on me... for this blasphemy.

 
Alexandr Murzin:
Chinese tram or Skolkovo?
The answer is that anything is possible (i.e. both)
 
 
rvv2006:

So there's somewhere to invite a squirrel.


 
People who write "SPS" instead of "thank you", what do you do with a lot of your free time?
 
Vitalie Postolache:
People who write "SPS" instead of "thank you", what are you doing with all the time you have saved?
It's wasted on writing ntsh, zy, CARL, and picking your nose....
 
Vitalie Postolache:
People who write "SPS" instead of "thank you", what do you do with a lot of free time?

Brevity is not always the sister of talent.

 
Vitalie Postolache:
People who write "SPS" instead of "thank you", what do you do with a lot of free time?
Figuring out what came back.
 
Alexandr Murzin:
Guessing what came back.
What's there to guess about, the answer to "SPS" is usually "NZ", which means "you're welcome".
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