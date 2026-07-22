Interesting and Humour - page 2674
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Where did she get the iPhone from?
I don't know, the Old Testament is for those who consider themselves God's chosen, I'm not one of them.)
And I'm pretty much sideways to the Old Testament, and to the New Testament too. My board book is the Kama Sutra.
The Old and New Testaments only teach you to love your neighbor, while the Kama Sutra explains exactly how to love.
And may no heavenly punishment fall on me... for this blasphemy.
Chinese tram or Skolkovo?
So there's somewhere to invite a squirrel.
People who write "SPS" instead of "thank you", what are you doing with all the time you have saved?
People who write "SPS" instead of "thank you", what do you do with a lot of free time?
Brevity is not always the sister of talent.
People who write "SPS" instead of "thank you", what do you do with a lot of free time?
Guessing what came back.