Interesting and Humour - page 2746
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The weather presenter on Britain's Channel 4 television channel has reported, without the slightest hesitation,
that the warmest place in the UK was the village of Llanwyrpullgwingillgogerihverndrobulllantisiljogogogoh in north Wales.
British Channel 4 anchor Liam Dutton, who managed to say the longest geographical name in Europe (58 letters) without a stutter.
The name is thought to be the unofficial, but more familiar, name of the Welsh village of Llanfair Pwllgwyngyll. The toponym translates
from Welsh as 'The Church of St Mary in the Hollow of White Walnut near the stormy maelstrom and the Church of St Tisilio near the red cave'.
The first 1,000-cubic-inch quantum computer is created - D-Wave 2XOh...
The device is 600 times faster than conventional (classical) computers.
That's how you do it.
The FEFU dormitory. today.
(banners for fun)
Students found a camera sent into space two years ago.
The FEFU dormitory. today.
(banners for fun).
Beautiful. :)
What city?