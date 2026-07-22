Interesting and Humour - page 2746

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Anatoli Kazharski:

The weather presenter on Britain's Channel 4 television channel has reported, without the slightest hesitation,

that the warmest place in the UK was the village of Llanwyrpullgwingillgogerihverndrobulllantisiljogogogoh in north Wales.


Kateryna Bulatova, presenter of the news programme Svidok on the Ukrainian TV channel NTN, was able to repeat the achievement of the news anchor

British Channel 4 anchor Liam Dutton, who managed to say the longest geographical name in Europe (58 letters) without a stutter.

The name is thought to be the unofficial, but more familiar, name of the Welsh village of Llanfair Pwllgwyngyll. The toponym translates

from Welsh as 'The Church of St Mary in the Hollow of White Walnut near the stormy maelstrom and the Church of St Tisilio near the red cave'.

 

The first 1,000-cubic-inch quantum computer is created - D-Wave 2X

Oh...



The device is 600 times faster than conventional (classical) computers.

[Deleted]  
 
Timur Gatin:

That's how you do it.


 

The FEFU dormitory. today.

(banners for fun)

 
Sergey Petruk:

The FEFU dormitory. today.

(banners for fun).

Beautiful. :)

What city?

 
Russky Island, Vladivostok
 
 

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