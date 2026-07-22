Interesting and Humour - page 4552
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Brown yolk I want
Show us what the unknown animal looks like
The unknown beast:
I think the terms of the game are clear. I wanta fardimonocle.
Do you want a real joke? Once upon a time on MQL4 forum we solved a fly problem. I don't even remember what conclusion we came to. So I want to participate in solving it again. The problem: A jar weighing half a kilogram contains 1 kilogram of flies. If all of them simultaneously fly up and hit their heads on the lid of the jar, will the jar jump? Let's assume that the lid will not be blown off :)
the can hangs and presses F=mg=0.5*9.8=4.9
the momentum of flies will be equal to: P=mV (the speed needed, find :
V=P/m = 5(let's say)/1 = 5 m/s, with impulse = 5
if the speed of the flies is greater than or equal to 5 m/s, then it will jump
wiki:
"Despite their small size, flies fly like superfast aeroplanes: the flight speed of a gadfly is 22.4 kilometres per hour, that of ahousefly is 6.4 km/h, and that of a fallen fly is 11 km/h."
which is 1.7 m/s and that's the maximum.
so it won't go up.
//unless you've made a mistake with the units of measurement.
;)
Here. Give me the animal with two hills on its back. :)
Here. Give me the animal with two hills on its back. :)
Here. Give me the plate.
The unknown beast:
I think the terms of the game are clear. I wanta fart.
Lamb.
There's not enough cup for a complete set.