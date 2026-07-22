Interesting and Humour - page 4552

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Wind

Brown yolk I want

 

yolk

Show us what the unknown animal looks like

 

The unknown beast:

beastie

I think the terms of the game are clear. I wanta fardimonocle.

 
Vitaly Murlenko:
Do you want a real joke? Once upon a time on MQL4 forum we solved a fly problem. I don't even remember what conclusion we came to. So I want to participate in solving it again. The problem: A jar weighing half a kilogram contains 1 kilogram of flies. If all of them simultaneously fly up and hit their heads on the lid of the jar, will the jar jump? Let's assume that the lid will not be blown off :)

the can hangs and presses F=mg=0.5*9.8=4.9

the momentum of flies will be equal to: P=mV (the speed needed, find :

V=P/m = 5(let's say)/1 = 5 m/s, with impulse = 5

if the speed of the flies is greater than or equal to 5 m/s, then it will jump

wiki:

"Despite their small size, flies fly like superfast aeroplanes: the flight speed of a gadfly is 22.4 kilometres per hour, that of ahousefly is 6.4 km/h, and that of a fallen fly is 11 km/h."

which is 1.7 m/s and that's the maximum.

so it won't go up.

//unless you've made a mistake with the units of measurement.

;)

 
There's a fly that flies in front of you. It flies back and forth and won't give you a moment's peace. It changes direction so fast, almost instantly. Almost at the speed of light :(
 
I saw a video on the internet. A guy put something sticky and smelly on the lid of a laptop. The bees flew in, stuck their paws on the lid and when they got too many of them, they lifted the laptop up and it flew away.
 

Here. Give me the animal with two hills on its back. :)

[Deleted]  
Vitalii Ananev:

Here. Give me the animal with two hills on its back. :)

i592

Here. Give me the plate.

[Deleted]  
Vitaly Murlenko:

The unknown beast:

I think the terms of the game are clear. I wanta fart.

Lamb.

 

Plate

There's not enough cup for a complete set.

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