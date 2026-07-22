Interesting and Humour - page 3580

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Alexandr Bryzgalov:
the number of tabs is impressive )
the strategy is (gossip trading)

If you write on each of the open tabs that the euro is sure to go up today, you have to work on sales
 
 
 
 
Give them both:)
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
the strategy is like this (gossip trading)

If you write on each of the open tabs that the euro is sure to go up today, you have to work on sales.
I do not know who told you this about me, but you've been obviously lied to.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
Interesting, but according to forum rules they have to wipe that information away.
Brokers are like dead people here, either nothing or nothing at all.


p.s.
FORUM RULES !
No negative discussion of any banking, brokerage or other financial institutions is allowed.
forum rules finally appear.....
 
transcendreamer:
the forum rules have finally appeared.....
they were there before )

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
they've been there before)

Do you know how to place stops? It's only $2000 - a ger**k will teach you )))

hh

 
It's just been on the news.

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