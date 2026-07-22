Interesting and Humour - page 3580
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the number of tabs is impressive )
If you write on each of the open tabs that the euro is sure to go up today, you have to work on sales
the strategy is like this (gossip trading)
If you write on each of the open tabs that the euro is sure to go up today, you have to work on sales.
Interesting, but according to forum rules they have to wipe that information away.
Brokers are like dead people here, either nothing or nothing at all.
p.s.
FORUM RULES !
No negative discussion of any banking, brokerage or other financial institutions is allowed.
the forum rules have finally appeared.....
they've been there before)
Do you know how to place stops? It's only $2000 - a ger**k will teach you )))