Interesting and Humour - page 143
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Do you have a photo of the right side of the doggy car? Want to look at the car from all sides to see if there are any dents in the bodywork.
Can you guess the saying?
And a movie character? )
Can you guess the saying?
And a movie character? )
"Good things never come to bad," or "It's good where we're not."
It's more complicated, you have to remember...
hint*****
the slang name for the connector
hint*****
slang name for the connector
"Daddy" -> "Eggs" -> "Egghead".
Answer: the movie"Eggheads". - I thought of it immediately, but hesitated - too easy. :)