Interesting and Humour - page 143

New comment
 
joo:
Do you have a photo of the right side of the doggy car? Want to look at the car from all sides to see if there are any dents in the bodywork.
No, there's a small chance it's a right hander, but it was a long time ago and they've all rotted away, so far it's a mystery...
 
Prvorulka, white Toyota, region 25, hehe)
 
joo:

Can you guess the saying?

 

And a movie character? )

 
Mischek:

Can you guess the saying?

"Good things never come to bad," or "It's good where we're not."
 
Mischek:

And a movie character? )

It's more complicated than that, you have to remember...
 
joo:
"Good things never come to bad," or "It's good where we're not."
credit
 
joo:
It's more complicated, you have to remember...

hint*****

the slang name for the connector

 
Mischek:

hint*****

slang name for the connector

"Daddy" -> "Eggs" -> "Egghead".

Answer: the movie"Eggheads". - I thought of it immediately, but hesitated - too easy. :)

 
Another clue -- has the rank of "captain"
1...136137138139140141142143144145146147148149150...4979
New comment