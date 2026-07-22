Interesting and Humour - page 517

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http://lenta.ru/news/2012/08/19/bubblebaba/

Oh, my God, you're going senile.

 
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sumkin75:

Yeah... Photoshop power.

Yes, she's practically been redrawn.))
 
 

Doing calculations for a customer, I couldn't resist sharing such an out-of-this-world beauty with the community:

 
joo:

Doing calculations for a customer, I couldn't resist sharing such an out-of-this-world beauty with the community:

...

Extra-terrestrial beauty is this:

... not a painted nautilus shell:)

 

It's clear to see that all is quiet in Berlin.

 
 
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