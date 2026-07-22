Interesting and Humour - page 4722
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it's medic's day !
I'm downloading a file, the speed is weird.
Matthieu Chedid - La bonne etoile
Well, friends, that's not it, that's it:
There's more where that came from!
that Aria song comes to mind
Me and My Kites - Curse
Roger Hodgson - Desert Love