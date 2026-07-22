Interesting and Humour - page 4722

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it's medic's day !


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I'm downloading a file, the speed is weird.



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Matthieu Chedid - La bonne etoile


 
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Rorschach:

Well, friends, that's not it, that's it:



 
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There's more where that came from!


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that Aria song comes to mind


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Me and My Kites - Curse


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Roger Hodgson - Desert Love


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