Interesting and Humour - page 919

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Mischek:

It looks like ordinary water, only tinted, and the tiles are treated with a hydrophobic solution

What kind of tile is this? I want one for my kitchen. !!!!
 
Vladon:
What kind of tile is this, I want one for my kitchen!!!!
I don't know, but as I understand it's not a question of tiles, it's a question of mortar.
 

Android rules

 

Ugh...


 
Mischek:

It looks like ordinary water, only tinted, and the tiles are treated with a hydrophobic solution

This is one of the new developments that will treat all printed circuit boards, so soon all electronics will be more protected! :)
 

Thud...


 
Would you like to make your own widget? On anything ... herehttp://get.2leep.com/
 
 

played out

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