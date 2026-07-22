Interesting and Humour - page 1544
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Special three-volume book dedicated to the culture of behaviour of servicemen is being prepared for release by specialists of the Cultural Centre of the Russian Armed Forces, said Anton Gubankov, head of the Culture Department of the Russian Ministry of Defence, on the radio station "Echo of Moscow".
But more than anyone else, all the guards are afraid of cats