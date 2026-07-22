Interesting and Humour - page 2952

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Alexandr Saprykin:

Where did Drozdov go?

He's not a policeman.

What's the subject? Zoology?

 

Which way is the girl spinning?

With me it's always clockwise.

 
 
 

Speeches from foreign students


 

Dahl V. Proverbs of the Russian people

  • A dog is smarter than a woman: it won't bark at its master (about swearing).
  • A good woman lives without brains.
  • A woman's apple is not covered with a pie or a mitten.
  • A woman's mind is a woman's beam: it's crooked and hackneyed, and at both ends.
  • A hen is not a bird and a woman is not a man.
  • The hen is not a rooster and the woman is not a man.
  • The hen cackles and the rooster is silent.
  • I thought two men were walking, but a man and a woman.
  • A woman is like a sack: What you put in, you carry.
  • A woman is like a pot: whatever you pour in, it all boils.
  • Our rib's no good to us.
  • He who trusts a woman won't live three days.
  • He who associates with a woman will be a woman himself.
 
Karputov Vladimir:

Which way is the girl spinning?

With me it's always clockwise.

Which way do you want it?
 

Tree replanting:

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