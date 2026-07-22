Interesting and Humour - page 2952
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Where did Drozdov go?
He's not a policeman.
What's the subject? Zoology?
Which way is the girl spinning?
With me it's always clockwise.
Speeches from foreign students
Dahl V. Proverbs of the Russian people
Which way is the girl spinning?
With me it's always clockwise.
Tree replanting: