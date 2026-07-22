Interesting and Humour - page 226
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great avatar
I am not in favour of Germans. It's just that our Russian way of life reminds me of a shit house full of rats, cockroaches and other filth. In one corner is vomit, in the other feces, in the third in general, the dead man has been lying around for half a month smells - no one and no time to bury. I think we should clean it up, but no one knows where to start. Most people think it is the norm. The management wants to make it so that rats and cockroaches don't benefit from stealing, and they haven't thought of anything better to do than to feed them. In my opinion, only mass shootings will save the motherland. With full confiscation.
Sorry, my grandfather is somewhere in Belarus. My father (God rest his soul) became an invalid.
And by the way, my father's family was repressed (just someone was jealous, then even the documents could not be found).
One grandfather perished somewhere in the north, the other died in 1941 (liberated from the camps, and even removed the criminal record).
No, I don't want to be an astronaut. Stop it, I'm coming out.
// The cameras are mounted on solid rocket boosters
You have the makings of a terrorist humorist. You can't make fun of people like that. :)
A man from the Netherlands had an operation on his leg two years ago. Ever since he woke up from anaesthesia he hasn't stopped laughing.
His relatives have stopped coming to visit, his wife is on the verge of breaking down, everyone is fed up with his laughter ))
Only 27 hours to go