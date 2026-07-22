Interesting and Humour - page 226

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Mischek:
great avatar
 
abolk:
great avatar
))
 
 
sumkin75:
I am not in favour of Germans. It's just that our Russian way of life reminds me of a shit house full of rats, cockroaches and other filth. In one corner is vomit, in the other feces, in the third in general, the dead man has been lying around for half a month smells - no one and no time to bury. I think we should clean it up, but no one knows where to start. Most people think it is the norm. The management wants to make it so that rats and cockroaches don't benefit from stealing, and they haven't thought of anything better to do than to feed them. In my opinion, only mass shootings will save the motherland. With full confiscation.

Sorry, my grandfather is somewhere in Belarus. My father (God rest his soul) became an invalid.

And by the way, my father's family was repressed (just someone was jealous, then even the documents could not be found).

One grandfather perished somewhere in the north, the other died in 1941 (liberated from the camps, and even removed the criminal record).

 

No, I don't want to be an astronaut. Stop it, I'm coming out.

// The cameras are mounted on solid rocket boosters

 
" Riding on the bus this morning, thinking, and getting off at his stop, on automatic, I said loudly to everyone: "Goodbye." Then I realised I'd said something stupid, slowed down at the door and turned round and suddenly added: "Oh, well, goodbye." You should have seen them all jumping out after me..."
 
papaklass:
You have the makings of a terrorist humorist. You can't make fun of people like that. :)
That wasn't me. I put the quotation marks right away. I sometimes forget.
 
It was back in my student days. It was a hot, sweltering day, the bus was crawling uphill during rush hour, and we were standing on the back platform. If you remember, before we were treated on our own, there was a thing hanging there, you could put five kopecks in it and exchange a ticket, all on the basis of trust, no cheating. So I ran out of tickets and the crowd was happy. At one stop the controller comes in, with the obvious intention of checking these same tickets, he tries to explain in a friendly manner that it's a freebie. The driver was reluctant, he could have told the driver, and now I'll give you a fucking... hares, I'll fine you in bulk. So my mate, the bastard, makes a frightening face and speaks very loudly. Let me go, I'm going to put tickets in his seat... A barmaid standing next to the ticket inspector sees a young lad breaking in with the obvious intent to kill. He hits the poor guy upside down in the jaw. In short, the moneyed meter-keeper was kicked to death. Then the whole bunch at the police station said that it was us who had done it. They gave us 15 days in jail for making fun of the working people. <br / translate="no">
 

A man from the Netherlands had an operation on his leg two years ago. Ever since he woke up from anaesthesia he hasn't stopped laughing.

His relatives have stopped coming to visit, his wife is on the verge of breaking down, everyone is fed up with his laughter ))

 

Only 27 hours to go

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