Interesting and Humour - page 198
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
his two real strong counterbalances - tigryulya and lutsik - are in jail.
Well Janek is a criminal, not unlike Pou, a Chekist with a crystal-clear heart...
By the way, the preliminary results of the elections in Moscow and St. Petersburg.
Janek is a criminal, not unlike Pou, a Chekist with a crystal clear heart...
By the way, the preliminary results of the elections in Moscow and St. Petersburg.
Oh, please. what kind of crystal-clear ones. remember the first years in power. beryoza, Khodorkovsky.
Another goose.
Well, can't I make a joke or something...
Well, can't I make a joke or something?
Remember the 90s. Wages were not paid for six months at a time.
That's a very good point, it's very relevant sometimes to remember what happened 12 years ago, shall we continue?
- the war in Chechnya
- subsoil in the jurisprudence of multinational companies (i.e. tax-free use)
- miners sitting on rails and paralysing everything and everyone demanding payment of wages.
You've found a place. Go into the hallway and have a laugh.
Kursk ? Budyonovsk ? Nor-Ost ? Beslan ? Why is he crying?
He probably feels sorry for all of us.
Kursk ? Budyonovsk ? Nor-Ost ? Beslan ? Why is he crying?
He probably feels sorry for all of us.
Maybe he's smiling. The tears are just a result of the wind. He's got a cold.
And if he's crying, you'd probably only understand him by walking in his shoes.
Citizen Poet closes
last issue