Interesting and Humour - page 198

New comment
 
sergeev: Janek is doing a great job in Ukraine.

his two real strong counterbalances - tigryulya and lutsik - are in jail.

Well Janek is a criminal, not unlike Pou, a Chekist with a crystal-clear heart...

By the way, the preliminary results of the elections in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

 
Mathemat:

Janek is a criminal, not unlike Pou, a Chekist with a crystal clear heart...

By the way, the preliminary results of the elections in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Oh, please. what kind of crystal-clear ones. remember the first years in power. beryoza, Khodorkovsky.

 

Another goose.

Well, can't I make a joke or something...

 
Mathemat:

Well, can't I make a joke or something?

You got the place. Go into the corridor, have a laugh.
 
MetaDriver: You've found a place. Go into the corridor, have a laugh.
Got it. Off to the quad forum.
[Deleted]  
sumkin75:
Remember the 90s. Wages were not paid for six months at a time.

That's a very good point, it's very relevant sometimes to remember what happened 12 years ago, shall we continue?

- the war in Chechnya

- subsoil in the jurisprudence of multinational companies (i.e. tax-free use)

- miners sitting on rails and paralysing everything and everyone demanding payment of wages.

 
MetaDriver:
You've found a place. Go into the hallway and have a laugh.
You should at least put a smiley face
 

Kursk ? Budyonovsk ? Nor-Ost ? Beslan ? Why is he crying?

He probably feels sorry for all of us.

 
Mischek:

Kursk ? Budyonovsk ? Nor-Ost ? Beslan ? Why is he crying?

He probably feels sorry for all of us.

Maybe he's smiling. The tears are just a result of the wind. He's got a cold.

And if he's crying, you'd probably only understand him by walking in his shoes.

 

Citizen Poet closes

last issue

1...191192193194195196197198199200201202203204205...4979
New comment