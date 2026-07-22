Interesting and Humour - page 3518
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Quote of the day from William Shakespeare
Quote of the day from William Shakespeare
Who knows what it is and why? Got it out of a children's present. There are twenty of them in the package.
Who knows what it is and why? Got it out of a children's present. There are twenty of them in the package.
The white underneath, what is that? Velcro like hooks?
Who knows what it is and why? Got it out of a children's present. There are twenty of them in a package.
It's probably a stick for stirring cocktails, the so-called "Swizzler".
The hole at the other end is for convenience, or just a decorative element.
Again, you could attach something to the mini-pike... a hinged decorative element?
Who knows what it is and why? Got it out of a children's present. There are twenty of them in the package.
Like a hook. They can be assembled into a chain.
Is the hook on the back, or where? What's that white spot, isn't it Velcro to stick on the wall?
If it was Velcro, it would all be a handy thing to hang garlands from the ceiling.
Or is the white one a plastic insert and a dongle (hook) sticking out the other side?
Also the contents of the gift itself might shed some light on this mystery.
Yes, having dowels and plastic ties would explain a lot.
Swizzler, perhaps?