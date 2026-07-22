Interesting and Humour - page 3518

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Quote of the day from William Shakespeare


 
Igor Konyashin:

Quote of the day from William Shakespeare


..That's how big plans die,

that at first promised success...
 

Who knows what it is and why? Got it out of a children's present. There are twenty of them in the package.

 
Vladimir Tkach:

Who knows what it is and why? Got it out of a children's present. There are twenty of them in the package.

The white stuff on the bottom, what's that? Velcro like hooks?
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
The white underneath, what is that? Velcro like hooks?
It's like a hook. You can chain them together.
 
Vladimir Tkach:

Who knows what it is and why? Got it out of a children's present. There are twenty of them in a package.

It's probably a stick for stirring cocktails, the so-called "Swizzler".

The hole at the other end is for convenience, or just a decorative element.

Again, you could attach something to the mini-pike... a hinged decorative element?

 
Was the gift dominated by sweets and chocolates in general?
 
Vladimir Tkach:

Who knows what it is and why? Got it out of a children's present. There are twenty of them in the package.

an arm bracelet.
 
Vladimir Tkach:
Like a hook. They can be assembled into a chain.

Is the hook on the back, or where? What's that white spot, isn't it Velcro to stick on the wall?

If it was Velcro, it would all be a handy thing to hang garlands from the ceiling.

Or is the white one a plastic insert and a dongle (hook) sticking out the other side?

Also the contents of the gift itself might shed some light on this mystery.

 

Yes, having dowels and plastic ties would explain a lot.

Swizzler, perhaps?

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