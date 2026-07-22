Interesting and Humour - page 1426

New comment
 

 
 
Mischek:
Why didn't you wish me a Happy New Year?
 
Mathemat:
Why didn't you wish me a Happy New Year?
What do you mean?
 
 
Mischek:
What do you mean?

You know, the one from 2013.

Okay, forget it. Bad joke.

 
Mathemat:

You know, the one in 2013.

All right, forget it. Bad joke.

Yeah, okay. It's a good one.

It's the Bear's slowing down :)

 
 
 

120 000 000 $

1...141914201421142214231424142514261427142814291430143114321433...4979
New comment