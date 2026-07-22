Interesting and Humour - page 1426
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Why didn't you wish me a Happy New Year?
What do you mean?
You know, the one from 2013.
Okay, forget it. Bad joke.
You know, the one in 2013.
All right, forget it. Bad joke.
Yeah, okay. It's a good one.
It's the Bear's slowing down :)
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