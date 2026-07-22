Interesting and Humour - page 936

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Mischek:

it looks like sales are in the toilet.

Or you're not the target audience :)
 
Mischek:

It looks like sales are in the toilet.

It's not an ad, it's a creative hysteria.

"buy this tablet and you'll go crazy" or what? I don't understand what the ad is about.


Waiting for the Surface Pro Go action tablet.
 
TheXpert:
Or maybe you're not the target audience :)

Yes, you need to find the target with a torch, and it was conceived for mass demand, but it will not be

Especially colored rectangles deliver) in the first place it is not ergonomic for the head-eye-arm

and colour ... they should at least take something warm instead of these poisonous "emergency signals" )

 
Mischek:

I'm not disgusted or repulsed by the eight.

Although there is a lot of controversy, who can argue.

You can speak out in a separate paragraph at the end of March )))

 
TheXpert:

You can make a separate point at the end of March )))

man up
 

Anyone who needs something done by AndreiTheXpert, I urge you to hurry up and finish communicating before the end of March this year.

I think it's going to Google, but it's not for sure.

 
Mischek:

I think it's going to Google, but it's not certain.

Definitely not. I'm not that cool.
 
wow
 

Boniface's last holiday

 

О ! Don't forget to congratulate your partners and have a gang bang on holiday )

------------------

- Woman, give me that big red ass.

- Man, shame on you, it's a heart.

- Please, I've been a cardiologist for 30 years. Give me that ass.

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