Interesting and Humour - page 936
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it looks like sales are in the toilet.
It looks like sales are in the toilet.
It's not an ad, it's a creative hysteria.
"buy this tablet and you'll go crazy" or what? I don't understand what the ad is about.
Waiting for the Surface Pro Go action tablet.
Or maybe you're not the target audience :)
Yes, you need to find the target with a torch, and it was conceived for mass demand, but it will not be
Especially colored rectangles deliver) in the first place it is not ergonomic for the head-eye-arm
and colour ... they should at least take something warm instead of these poisonous "emergency signals" )
I'm not disgusted or repulsed by the eight.
Although there is a lot of controversy, who can argue.
You can speak out in a separate paragraph at the end of March )))
You can make a separate point at the end of March )))
Anyone who needs something done by AndreiTheXpert, I urge you to hurry up and finish communicating before the end of March this year.
I think it's going to Google, but it's not for sure.
I think it's going to Google, but it's not certain.
Boniface's last holiday
О ! Don't forget to congratulate your partners and have a gang bang on holiday )
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- Woman, give me that big red ass.
- Man, shame on you, it's a heart.
- Please, I've been a cardiologist for 30 years. Give me that ass.