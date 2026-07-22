Interesting and Humour - page 2297

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Missile launch failure statistics >>>

Статистика неудач при запусках ракет - новость из рубрики Общество, актуальная информация, обсуждение новости, дискуссии на Newsland.
Статистика неудач при запусках ракет - новость из рубрики Общество, актуальная информация, обсуждение новости, дискуссии на Newsland.
  • newsland.com
Новый фильм Андрея Караулова «Ракетчики», размещенный на сайте «Момент истины», заставляет вспомнить о том, каким страшным испытанием для отечественного оборонно-промышленного комплекса стали 90-е годы прошедшего века. Кажется... ULA договорилась о создании американского ракетного двигателя Созданная компаниями Boeing и...
 
 

American band has released a music video consisting of dozens of optical illusions

American alternative rock band OK Go has released a new music video featuring dozens of different optical illusions.

The music video for the song The Writing's On the Wall from the Hungry Ghosts album, due out this October, promises to be no less popular than their previous videos A Million Ways and Here It Goes Again.

The scene of the clip is a warehouse where the musicians staged a kind of 'visual' experiment. Using improvised means and various props, they reproduced dozens of well-known optical illusions, such as Necker's Cube or Schroeder's Ladder, as well as other illusions based on the perception of image depth. The musicians walk on walls, ride bicycles upside down, use mirrors and special-coloured costumes. One of the band members had to sacrifice half of his beard to realise the idea.

OK Go has been viewed by more than two million people since the video was uploaded to YouTube.

As noted by Mashable, the music video was shot without any editing, although the team had to repeatedly start shooting from the beginning. You can get acquainted with the details of the filming process thanks to another video.

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The video itself - see previous post.

OK Go - A Million Ways
OK Go - A Million Ways
  • www.youtube.com
Music video by OK Go performing A Million Ways.
 

I don't know if this is interesting or not (news below), but in my family young people only use MAC computers + iPhones, and what I am currently using while typing this post (keyboard, monitor, computer itself) is affectionately called trash.

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Desktop Notifications - notifications from Android to PC and Mac

At the recent WWDC 2014, apple showed off new features in OSX. One of the cool new features was notifications on the mac about messages on your iPhone. However, not many people know that a similar feature exists for android devices.



 
Men with high intelligence live longer than women
Мужчины с высоким интеллектом живут дольше женщин
Мужчины с высоким интеллектом живут дольше женщин
  • www.nat-geo.ru
Продолжительность жизни мужчин и женщин напрямую связана с их интеллектуальной деятельностью. К такому выводу пришел президент Геронтологического общества РАН Владимир Анисимов.
 
 
Next (today's) post by renowned blogger, celebrity photographer and businessman Sergei Dol.

Now: Syzran.

Read the full post here.

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Syzran is a city that could have been Suzdal:




The next city is Samara:


 
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Столетние яйца
Столетние яйца
  • 2014.06.17
  • masterok
  • masterok.livejournal.com
Недавно американская телекомпания CNN с помощью своих так называемых гражданских корреспондентов составила список самых отвратительных блюд в мире. Главным ужасным деликатесом были названы «столетние яйца» — традиционное блюдо китайской кухни. На дерзость CNN через несколько дней отреагировали сами китайцы — они обиделись на телекомпанию...
 

'Their s'mores' (relaxing while discovering new possibilities day after day)

A British designer has created trousers that can charge a smartphone
61 комментарийКомментировать
61 комментарийКомментировать
  • 4pda.ru
Технология беспроводной зарядки мобильных устройств ещё не нашла широкого применения, однако нет никаких сомнений, что в ближайшем будущем всё может измениться. Многие владельцы смартфонов постоянно сталкиваются с тем, что телефонные разговоры, переписка с друзьями в Facebook и чтение новостей в Twitter разряжают аккумулятор устройства ещё до...
 
Twitter vice president may meet with Roskomnadzor management
Вице-президент Twitter может встретиться с руководством Роскомнадзора
Вице-президент Twitter может встретиться с руководством Роскомнадзора
  • hitech.newsru.com
Вице-президент компании Twitter Колин Кроуэлл 23-25 июня посетит Россию с деловым визитом. Об этом сообщает агентство ИТАР ТАСС со ссылкой на публикацию в газете "Известия". В ходе поездки Кроуэлл планирует встретиться с представителями госорганов и крупных интернет-компаний. Информацию о запланированной встрече изданию подтвердили в компании...
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