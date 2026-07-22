Interesting and Humour - page 2297
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American band has released a music video consisting of dozens of optical illusions
American alternative rock band OK Go has released a new music video featuring dozens of different optical illusions.
The music video for the song The Writing's On the Wall from the Hungry Ghosts album, due out this October, promises to be no less popular than their previous videos A Million Ways and Here It Goes Again.
The scene of the clip is a warehouse where the musicians staged a kind of 'visual' experiment. Using improvised means and various props, they reproduced dozens of well-known optical illusions, such as Necker's Cube or Schroeder's Ladder, as well as other illusions based on the perception of image depth. The musicians walk on walls, ride bicycles upside down, use mirrors and special-coloured costumes. One of the band members had to sacrifice half of his beard to realise the idea.
OK Go has been viewed by more than two million people since the video was uploaded to YouTube.
As noted by Mashable, the music video was shot without any editing, although the team had to repeatedly start shooting from the beginning. You can get acquainted with the details of the filming process thanks to another video.
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The video itself - see previous post.
I don't know if this is interesting or not (news below), but in my family young people only use MAC computers + iPhones, and what I am currently using while typing this post (keyboard, monitor, computer itself) is affectionately called trash.
------Desktop Notifications - notifications from Android to PC and Mac
At the recent WWDC 2014, apple showed off new features in OSX. One of the cool new features was notifications on the mac about messages on your iPhone. However, not many people know that a similar feature exists for android devices.
Now: Syzran.
Read the full post here.
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Syzran is a city that could have been Suzdal:
The next city is Samara:
'Their s'mores' (relaxing while discovering new possibilities day after day)A British designer has created trousers that can charge a smartphone