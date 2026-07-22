Interesting and Humour - page 837
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Good uncle, well done.
I don't know why there are so many bears of the same age.
Good uncle, well done.
I just don't know why there are so many bears the same age.
I thought you knew all about bears. Unfortunately, there is such a business:
A Chinese company that extracts bile from live bears wants to do an initial public offering (IPO) to raise funds and increase production of bear bile. Bile extracted from live bears is used in traditional Chinese medicine and is a lucrative business in China. However, it is a very shady business.
http://www.epochtimes.ru/content/view/59247/4/
The meat of most bears is edible, the hide is used to make carpets. Bear fat and bile are used for medicinal purposes, and are of particular use in traditional Japanese and Chinese medicine for treating burns, liver, kidney and biliary tract diseases. It is the brown bear which plays the main role in the hunting industry.
http://animalsof.ru/bear/bearman.html
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So, the only thing that's not clear is, "Is Uncle good?"
So the only thing that's not clear is, "Is Uncle good?"
Enough
There are even cooler uncles: Animal Liberation Front
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Don't say that in front of me.)
I'm getting very angry.
and if you keep it up, i'll tell you how to make astrakhan fur coats.